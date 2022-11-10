This week’s music highlights incudes a Philly ska band at the First Unitarian Church, New Orleans jazz on Broad Street, hip-hop and a tribute to Gordon Parks in West Philly and Soccer Mommy at the Franklin Music Hall.

1. Soccer Mommy

Sophie Allison grabbed attention straight away with Clean, her 2018 debut album that showcased a sparkling songwriting talent. Her 2020 Color Theory registered as a mild disappointment, but she’s on top of her game on the shadowy and subtle new, Sometime, Forever, a collaboration with electronic producer Daniel Lopatin. Helena Deland opens. $25, 8 p.m., 11/11, Franklin Music Hall, 421 N. 7th St., bowerypresents.com.

2. Catbite

Philly ska band Catbite takes cues from British two-tone ska New Wave era bands like the Specials and Selecter that put forth a message of racial unity and anti-fascist politics. With singer Brittany Luna out front, the band puts its own spin on dance floor vamps like “Creepin’” and “Call Your Bluff” on 2021′s Nice One. With Bacchae and Take Today. $16, 8 p.m., 11/11, First Unitarian Church, 2125 Chestnut St., r5productions.com.

3. Preservation Hall Jazz Band

When last seen in Philadelphia in March, New Orleans’ Preservation Hall Jazz Band at the Fillmore as part of the WXPN-FM Kanaval Ball along with Haitian bands Boukman Eksperyans and RAM. Now, sousaphonist and son of Philadelphians Ben Jaffe will lead the ever evolving ensemble into the Miller Theater (the former Merriam). $39-$69, 8 p.m., 11/11, 250 S. Broad St., kimmelculturalcampus.org.

4. Sa-Roc

Washington, D.C. rapper Sa-Roc — the first woman signed to the hip-hop label Rhymesayers — is on her Mother Tongue tour in support of an expanded version her 2020 Sharecropper’s Daughter, which features guest appearances by Saul Williams, Ledisi, and Black Thought of the Roots. $18, 8:30 p.m., 11/11, The Lounge at World Cafe Live, 3025 Walnut St., woldcafelive.com

5. Claudio Simonetti’s Goblin

Italian composer Claudio Simonetti and his band Goblin will perform the score to Dario Argento’s 1977 horror film Suspiria while the movie is screened. Simonetti co-wrote the score, which has been sampled by Wu-Tang Clan rappers Ghostface Killah and Raekwon, with Argento. Thursday and Friday night shows are sold out, but tickets remain for Friday afternoon. $65, 4 p.m., 11/11, PhilaMOCA, 531 N. 2th St., philamoca.org

6. The Tisburys

Philly rock band The Tisburys are playing a show on the street for which their album is named. Or actually, around the corner: The Tyler Asay-fronted quartet is atop a bill at the Grape Room, just off Main Street in Manayunk. The band’s rootsy, impressive debut collection of original songs is called Exile On Main Street, a nod to the Rolling Stones and a cap tip to The Replacements, whose 1984 Let It Be has nothing to do with the Beatles. With Lawn Mower, Little Hag and Jackson Pines. $7-$10, 8 p.m., 11/12, 105 Grape St., graperoommusic.com

7. Terence Blanchard & Andrew F. Scott

Last year, jazz trumpeter Terence Blanchard made history when his Fire Shut Up In My Bones became the first work by a Black composer presented by the Metropolitan Opera. At the Annenberg Center in Gordon Parks: An Empathetic Lens, Blanchard, his band E-Collective and the Turtle Island Quartet will perform music from his 2021 album Absence, while Scott live curates images by late photojournalist Parks. $59-$67, 8 p.n., 11/12, Zellerbach Theatre, 3680 Walnut St., pennliivearts.org

8, Sarah Shook & the Disarmers

North Carolina songwriter Sarah Shook brings the country-rock twang of their standout 2022 release Nightroamer to Concourse Live in a show originally scheduled for Milkboy Philly, which is still undergoing renovations. Shook has also just has released their first solo album, Cruel Liars, credited to Mightmare. Scout Gillett opens. $18, 8 p.m., 11/12, 1635 Market St., back entrance, milkboyphilly.co

9. NRBQ

Jerry Lee Lewis’ death ought to bring out the Killer in Terry Adams, the virtuoso NRBQ pianist who’s been melding influences as diverse as Lewis, Thelonious Monk, Brian Wilson and Sun Ra into the NRBQ mix for decades. Last year’s 24th ‘Q album, Dragnet, captures the band in fine form. BYO. $30-$40, 8 p.m., 11/12, Living Room & Cricket Cafe, 104 Cricket Ave, Ardmore, livingroomardmore.com.

10. Billy Strings

Billy Strings has won the International Bluegrass Music Association Entertainer of the Year Award two years running. Next week, the artist born William Apostol will release his album Me/And/Dad, with his stepfather Terry Barber. His two shows at the Met are officially sold out, though re-sale tickets are readily available, and he’ll be back for three nights at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Atlantic City from Feb. 16-18. $39-$361, 8 p.m., 11/12-11/13, The Met Philly, 858 N. Broad St., themetphilly.com.

11. Courtney Marie Andrews

There are two two chances to catch Courtney Marie Andrews. The country-leaning indie songwriter who wrote her excellent, open hearted new album, Loose Future, in a beach shack on Cape Cod is playing Free at Noon at the World Cafe Live on Friday. Then she’ll be at 118 North in Wayne — another show moved from Milkboy — on Sunday. Free, 12 p.m., 11/11, World Cafe Live, 3025 Walnut St., xpn.org and $18, 7:30 p.m., 11/13, 118 North Wayne Ave., Wayne, 118northwayne.com.

12. Qwanqwa

Ethiopian ensemble Qwanqwa takes their name from the Amharic word for language, and the group founded by American violinist Kaethe Hostetter which features all-star musicians from Addis Adaba create a cultural dialogue with their hard driving sound. $20, 8 p.m., 11/15, Solar Myth, 1131 S. Broad St., arsnovaworkshop.org.

13. The Chills

In the early 1990s, The Chills were stars of the Dunedin, New Zealand chiming guitar scene along with The Bats, The Clean and Jean-Paul Sartre Experience. After two decades off, the Martin Phillips led band have returned with three spirited albums, with last year’s Scatterbrain the most recent. $22-$32, 8 p.m., 11/15, City Winery Philadelphia, 990 Filbert St., citywinery.com/philadelphia

14. Bright Eyes

This Bright Eyes tour arrives after dates this spring in which Conor Oberst performed erratically and in one case exited the stage after two songs. Reports from recent stops from this tour for 2020′s unjustly overlooked Down In The Weeds, Where The World Once Was, have been much more positive. Katy Kirby opens. $40, 8 p.m., 11/16, Union Transfer, 1026 Spring Garden St., utphilly.com

15. The Kennedys

Pete and Maura Kennedy have been making music together since the early 1990s, when he was a guitarist and she a singer in Nanci Griffith’s band. The married duo who went to Buddy Holly’s grave on their first date have released 16 albums, including this year’s Songs From the Livestream Archive, Vol. 1, drawn from virtual performances during COVID lockdown. $20, 8 p.m., 11/17, Lansdowne Folk Club, 84 S. Lansdowne Ave., Lansdowne, folkclub.org.