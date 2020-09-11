Callahan’s deep baritone is in the forefront of these slow, patient songs; he sounds somber and earnest, but the lyrics are full of deadpan humor. He’s by far the funniest of his diaristic peers such as the cranky Mark Kozelek and the hyper-realist Phil Elverum (of Mount Eerie and the Microphones). “When I see people about to marry / I become something of a plenipotentiary,” he sings on the aforementioned “Pigeons.” “Protest Song” is a clever protest against insincere protest songs; “Ry Cooder” celebrates the great roots guitarist and asks the listener to imagine him playing a perfect solo “right here where the song grows thin.” Callahan needn’t worry: These insightful, self-aware songs rarely grow thin. — Steve Klinge