Beyoncé opened her US tour at the Linc. Here’s the full set list.

Beyoncé's Renaissance Tour arrived in South Philadelphia on Wednesday with a bang. It was a sold-out action-packed show that turned Lincoln Financial Field into a supersized Afrofuturist dance club and delighted a crowd that had waited five years for the pop superstar’s return to live performance.

The 2 1/2 hour show was the first Renaissance date in the U.S. after a spring stadium tour of Europe and a North American kick off in Toronto this past weekend.

”I love you Philadelphia,” were the first words out of the singer’s mouth when she appeared on stage at 8:45 p.m., taking the time to compliment the dressed-up-like-Beyoncé crowd on “all the love you put into your wardrobe.”

She wore a short, sequined black dress and began the show with a six song section, accompanied by a live band, that put her old school vocal prowess on display. From there, she moved into the multi-part meat of the show, which sported a sci-fi cyber aesthetic and followed the Renaissance album’s cue in celebrating dance music culture and its Black and LGBTQ+ creators, while weaving in material from throughout Beyoncé's career.

Advertisement

And yes, Beyoncé's daughter Blue Ivy did come out and join her mother’s squadron of dancers for a three song section in the middle of the show, starting with “Run The World (Girls).”

Here’s the setlist for Beyoncé's July 12, 2023 show in Philadelphia at a Lincoln Field. A full review is coming Thursday.

1. “Dangerously In Love”

2. “Flaws and All”

3. “1 + 1″

4. “I’m Goin’ Down”

5. “I Care”

6. “River Deep, Mountain High”

RENAISSANCE

7. “I’m That Girl”

8. “Cozy”

9. “Alien Superstar”

10. “Lift Off”

MOTHERBOARD

11. “Cuff It”

12. “Energy”

13. “Break My Soul / The Queens Remix”

OPULENCE

14. “Formation”

15. “Diva”

16. “Run the World (Girls)”

17. “My Power”

18. “Black Parade”

19. “Savage (Remix)”

20. “Partition”

ANOINTED21.

“Church Girl”

22. “Get Me Bodied”

23. “Before I Let Go”

24. “Rather Die Young”

25. “Love on Top”

26. “Crazy in Love”

ANOINTED – PART 2

27. “Plastic Off the Sofa”

28. “Virgo’s Groove”

29. “Naughty Girl”

30. “Move”

31. “Heated”

MIND CONTROL

32. “America Has a Problem”

33. “Pure/Honey”

ENCORE

34. “Summer Renaissance”