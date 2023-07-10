The countdown to Beyoncé's Renaissance World Tour Stop in Philly has been running for weeks — at least for the city’s dedicated BeyHive members.

When superfans learned the two-and-a-half hour long concert — which combines a slew of Beyoncé’s greatest hits with ballroom culture and robots — was stopping Wednesday at Lincoln Financial Field, the pressure was on.

“I’m doing everything I can to get Beyoncé to notice me,” said Korie Brown, 30, a photographer from University City who has been a fan of the performer since her 2003 BET Awards performance of “Crazy In Love.”

Brown, who is seeing the Renaissance World Tour in Philly, Chicago and New Orleans, somehow considers a Philly show a homecoming for Beyoncé (pun intended). That’s partly due to the influence Philly has had on the tour, down to its aesthetic, and the depth of the relationships fans have with the singer.

Yasmine Hamou, 26 of Roxborough, recounts her connections to Beyoncé with sensory details: She grew up listening to B’Day in the car on the way home from school with her grandfather; at Temple University, she remembers “cozying up with all the other Black girls on her floor” for a Lemonade watch party.

“I feel like the chosen one,” Hamou said about scoring tickets to the tour, her first time seeing Beyoncé in concert.

Hamou and Brown are ride-or-die BeyHive, but what if you’re a casual Beyoncé listener or — unlike the peak Virgo herself — a procrastinator?

We talked with three Beyoncé stans from Philly about how they’re preparing for the Renaissance Tour, from camping hacks to pre- and post-game festivities.

Dress code: glitter, sequins, and Western wear

The implicit dress code for the concert is something that could be dubbed “cowgirl at the club,” which sits within the larger genre of the “Yeehaw Agenda,” or the reclamation of Black influence on Western wear.

In other words, think metallic cowboy boots, sequined cowboy hats, and hot pink fringed jackets. It’s like if a rodeo took place at Woody’s.

“I just want to be extra,” said Jordan Manson, 22, a recent Temple grad who almost went as far as buying a silver Telfar on Klarna specifically for the concert. Manson has been poking around the Philaqueens Facebook group for last-minute outfit inspiration, but she’s planning on rocking lots of leather and bathing herself in body glitter to make her look pop.

Hamou, likewise, has been getting inspiration from fans on TikTok who attended the Renaissance Tour in Europe.

“My look is grow and sexy, giving ‘I pay my own bills,’” said Hamou, who is pairing a honey-colored wig with a bejeweled cowboy hat for her all-silver ensemble.

For super fans, the pre-game has already started

Like for Swifties, the magic of the Renaissance Tour is in the preparation. Brown hasn’t listened to the album for the past month to try to recreate the magic of hearing it for the first time live, while Hamou and Manson have been inundating themselves with all things Bey.

Manson, for example, made it to a 6 a.m. spin class at Cycle Bar last month because it was Beyoncé-themed. She’s also been playing the album daily to drill the lyrics, so “she doesn’t look foolish in her Instagram videos.”

And despite going cold turkey on the album, Brown has found other ways to connect ahead of the show. He’s spent the past week making signs that play on inside jokes within the BeyHive, like Beyoncé's aversion to performing “Freakum Dress” and her Connect 4 prowess.

Brown also plans to arrive at the Linc at 7 a.m. Wednesday — well before the show’s 7 p.m. start time — to score a prime spot in Club Renaissance, the standing-room-only section closest to the stage.

“I’ve never camped before, so I had to watch videos on YouTube to prepare,” Brown said with a nervous giggle.

Last week, Brown had only gotten as far as packing a pair of throwaway clothes to wear in line before changing into his hot pink Renaissance Tour ‘fit. As a seasoned Swiftie and Directioner, this reporter recommends staying hydrated, wearing sunscreen, and packing a comfy beach chair if you’re deciding to camp for Club Renaissance.

Waiting in the sun on asphalt not your thing? XFinity Live is hosting a BeyGate pre-game, where you can take photos and sip on themed cocktails.

Newbie tips: Learn some lyrics, and get into the videos

A couple of ground rules for participating at the Renaissance Tour: know the words to “Heated,” Blue Ivy’s dance moves, and to mute when Beyoncé tells you to.

But if you’re newer to Beyoncé's music (or attending begrudgingly on behalf of a significant other or bestie), our superfans recommend doing some homework before the show.

“You don’t have to do, like, term paper research, but you should have a basic understanding of Beyoncé's different eras,” said Manson, who recommended watching some prior live performances.

Hamou suggests studying up on Beyoncé's music videos, too, since much of her commentary and politics rests in her visuals.

Either way, it’s about bowing down to Queen Bey.

“You have to honor old Beyoncé before getting to Renaissance,” said Manson.