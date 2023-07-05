‘Best thing I never had:’ Beyoncé cancels her Pittsburgh Renaissance tour stop in August

Queen Bey will not be hitting the city of Black and Gold after all.

Wednesday morning, Acrisure Stadium announced Beyoncé's Pittsburgh Renaissance tour stop next month was canceled, citing “production logistics and scheduling issues.”

The pop icon’s world tour page shows that two other tour dates have been postponed: Seattle moved from Sept. 13 to Sept. 14 while Kansas City moved from Sept. 18 to Oct. 1. Pittsburgh appears to be the only recent cancelation.

Philadelphia’s Renaissance tour stop — next week on July 12 — is still on.

By nature, this will make the next closest tour stops for Pittsburgh residents an hours-long drive to either Philadelphia, East Rutherford, N.J., or Washington, D.C. But it won’t be easy, with many of Beyoncé's tour dates either sold out, nearly sold out, or priced at a premium rate.

On social media, fans of Bey’s — many who said they had already purchased tickets for the Pittsburgh show — described the news as devastating.

On the road since May, Beyoncé's Renaissance tour has marked a cultural zeitgeist for queer, Black, feminist joy and is set to end in late September. The tour has already broken over 10 venue records and has made Bey the first act to sell out five shows at London’s Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

On Twitter, some fans were quick to point out inequities regarding show logistics for prominent pop tours featuring white artists at Pittsburgh’s Acrisure Stadium versus the Renaissance tour.

Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour hit Acrisure on June 16 and 17 and Ed Sheeran’s Mathematics Tour will make its stop on Saturday.

Show refunds will automatically be issued from the point of purchase according to the stadium.