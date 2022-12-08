Billy Joel and Stevie Nicks will team up to play Lincoln Financial Field next June in a show that is being billed as “Two Icons: One Night.”

The June 16 double bill was announced at the Linc on Thursday by Philadelphia Eagles general manager Howie Roseman. The event featured Eagles cheerleaders and mascot Swoop, and mannequins wearing Joel and Nicks team jerseys in a room that looked like the setting of Joel’s song “Scenes From An Italian Restaurant.”

After being introduced by Live Nation regional head Geoff Gordon, Roseman said, “When I think of the people that I love listening to, I think of legendary performers, and we talk about bringing talent to this stadium, and today I want to announce that on June 16 we will have Stevie Nicks and Billy Joel performing live at Lincoln Financial Field. I couldn’t be more excited, we couldn’t be more excited as an organization to bring these legendary performers.”

Gordon talked about Joel’s long history of performing in Philadelphia, that goes back to his 1972 WMMR-FM radio broadcast from Sigma Sound Studios in 1972. He pointed out that Nicks was part of one of the largest ever concerts in Philadelphia history, when Fleetwood Mac, Steve Miller Band, and Bob Welch played to a crowd of over 100,000 —across the street from where the Linc now stands — at the since-destroyed JFK Stadium, in 1978.

Joel, who will mark the 50th anniversary of Piano Man in 2023, has teamed with other artists at oversized Philadelphia venues before. He played with Elton John three times at Veteran’s Stadium, six times at Wells Fargo Center, and twice at Citizens Bank Park. He also played CBP solo for six years, from 2014 through 2019.

Nicks, who is the only woman to be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame twice — she went in as a member of Fleetwood Mac in 1998 and as a solo artist in 2019 — last played Philadelphia solo at the Wells Fargo Center in 2016. She then played the South Philly arena with Fleetwood Mac in March and November 2019.

The Friday night Joel-Nicks double bill will be part of a big weekend at the South Philly sports complex — without sports. (Unless the Sixers make it to the NBA Finals. The Phillies are out of town that week.)

The night before Joel and Nicks, Dead & Company play across the street from the Linc, at Citizens Bank Park in the final Philadelphia date on what’s being promoted as their farewell tour. And on Saturday June 17, country superstar Morgan Wallen being his “One Night At A Time” tour to CBP along with Hardy, Ernest, and Bailey Zimmerman.

A Joel and Nicks tickets pre-sale runs from 10 a.m. on Dec. 13 to 10 p.m. Dec. 15 and is open to Citi credit card holders only. Tickets goon sale to the general public at Dec. 16 at 10 a.m. on LiveNation.com.