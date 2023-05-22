Bob Dylan is turning 82. Forty Philly artists will sing his songs to celebrate.

There’s no more efficient way to speed sample the talents of the Philadelphia singer-songwriter scene than the annual Bob Dylan Birthday Bash, which takes place (this year) on Wednesday at Ardmore Music Hall.

Of course, the 40 performers shuffling on and off stage during the free four-hour show won’t be singing their own songs. It’ll be all Dylan, who turns 82 on the very day, and isn’t expected to appear at the party. Unless he decides to drop in on his way to Porto, Portugal, where he kicks off a European tour next week.

The bash itself is also celebrating a signifiant birthday, this year. It’s turning 21, and is as ever organized by Philly troubadours Kenn Kweder and Jon Houlon. Houlon, who fronts the bands John Train and the Donuts, and will also serve as emcee.

The evening will start off at 7 p.m. sharp with “Tight Connection To My Heart (Has Anybody Seen My Love),” the song from Dylan’s 1985 album Empire Burlesque which borrows lyrics from Humphrey Bogart movies. Kweder begins the 9 p.m. hour with the 1965 Highway 61 Revisited surrealist masterwork “Desolation Row.”

There will be plenty of other intriguing pairings of artist and material through the evening, including Trinidadian singer Irish George who will essay “Knockin’ On Heaven’s Door.” New additions to the Bash lineup include Roberta Faceplant singing “Blowin’ In the Wind” and John Cecil Price doing “Masters Of War.” The women of the rockabilly and swing band Rockafillys will perform the early rarity “Walkin’ Down The Line.”

Jim McGuinn, the WXPN-FM (88.5) assistant program director, is doing “Most Likely You Go Your Way (and I’ll Go Mine). The tandem of classic rock radio deejay Michael Tearson and Bill Fergusson will take on “Not Dark Yet.” Electric Love Muffin and Foxycontin leader Rich Kaufman will team with Brian Seymour — whose album American Courage is out June 30 — for “New Morning.”

Mia Johnson will sing “You’re Gonna Make Me Lonesome When You Go.” Street singer Osiris Wildfire is doing “Buckets of Rain.” Mark Tucker’s 4 x 12 will feature four 12 string guitarists on an instrumental “My Back Pages.” And the 12-member Philadelphia Ukelele Orchestra will join together for “Forever You.”

Bob Dylan Birthday Bash at 7 p.m. May 24 at Ardmore Music Hall, 23 East Lancaster Ave., Ardmore. Free, ardmoremusichall.com.