So you want to be in the Bob Dylan movie starring Timothée Chalamet? Extras are needed in Cape May.

In July 1965, in one of the most celebrated and mythologized turning points in pop music history, Bob Dylan shocked fans by going electric at a folk festival in … Cape May, New Jersey?

Well, no. That actually happened in Rhode Island at the Newport Folk Festival, when Dylan cranked up the volume in one of the first and most consequential plots twists in a career full of mystery and surprise.

But in A Complete Unknown, the new Dylan biopic starring Timothée Chalamet and directed by James Mangold that started filming in New Jersey last week, Cape May will be standing in for seaside Newport.

Scenes depicting Dylan’s plugging in — which outraged folk purists and famous led one British fan to shout out “Judas!” at a subsequent tour date — will be filmed in Cape May in May, NJ.com has reported.

The movie, which focuses on Dylan’s rise to 1960s voice-of-his-generation status, also stars Edward Norton as Pete Seeger and Monica Barbaro as Joan Baez, is looking for extras 18 and older.

Grant Wilfley Casting is seeking extras “for a feature film shooting in Cape May, NJ May 12-16, 2024. Scenes take place in 1965 at a concert.”

The agency’s casting call includes specific requirement, including being “ok with a period appropriate haircut and facial hair” and “okay working around smoke.”

More curious is the stipulation that all applicants must “have no allergies to wool.” To would-be extras, Dylan — who first performed “Like A Rolling Stone” live at Newport in 1965 and is joining Willie Nelson in Camden on July 4 — might ask “How does it feel?” to have a wool sweater rub against your skin. Those who are allergic are disqualified, apparently.

The call specifically asks for extras local to Cape May. All accepted applicants will be transported to Jersey City and back for a costume fitting. For SAG-AFTRA members, pay is $208 for 8 hours. For non-members, it’s $176, for 10 hours.

More information is available at gwcionlocation.com/new-jersey.