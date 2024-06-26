Forty years later, Bruce Springsteen’s ‘Born in the U.S.A. is back on the charts

Bruce Springsteen’s Born in the U.S.A. turned 40 this month, and now the album that transformed him into a mega-star is back on the charts.

The Boss and the E Street Band have been touring in Europe this summer — except for a brief unplanned break from work due to vocal issues that caused them to postpone shows in France, Italy, and the Czech Republic.

Springsteen, who is in the Netherlands this week, will be back at South Philadelphia’s Citizens Bank Park on Aug. 21 and 23, to make up for shows that were rescheduled due to illness last summer. He has completed a full round of shows in Ireland and the United Kingdom, and also was inducted into the prestigious Ivors Academy in London by Paul McCartney in May.

That exposure has benefitted his album sales as Born in the U.S.A. has re-entered the UK album chart — coming in at Number 56 — for the first time in nearly a decade. It was last seen on that chart when it came in at Number 50 in 2015.

Born in the U.S.A. is the 22nd biggest selling album of all time, according to Wikipedia, with sales of 22.8 million copies, one spot behind Guns N’ Roses’ Appetite for Destruction and one ahead of Abba’s Gold: Greatest Hits.

Sales of the album, which spawned seven hit singles and whose “Dancing In The Dark” and “No Surrender” are staples of Springsteen’s current live set, are also up in the U.S. The album re-entered the Billboard album chart at 197 this week.

Springsteen and the E Streeters wrap up their European tour at Wembley Stadium in London on July 27 and pick up again in Pittsburgh on Aug. 15 before heading to Philadelphia.