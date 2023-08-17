Stranded at Citizens Bank Park, diehard Bruce fans are “devastated” and “worried”

On Monday afternoon, almost two full days before Bruce Springsteen would take the stage at Citizens Bank Park, Mel Beldi and Ann Bertucci parked themselves outside the locked stadium gates.

Being the first two in line meant that Beldi, who is from Australia, and Bertucci, who is from Virginia, had assumed a solemn duty. They were in charge of the roll call line — the fan-run system at Springsteen shows that determines the order of entrance for those lucky fans with “pit” tickets — admission to the Promised Land. The standing room only area right below the stage, where Bruce dreams come true. Where the Boss is known to toss harmonicas to children, dance and pose for selfies with fans, and even sign outstretched arms.

Beldi and Bertucci, working in tandem for two days, leaving only to get a few hours of sleep, greeted pit ticket holders and assigned them their numbers in line. It’s an organized way to get the most rabid fans right where they want to be, without having to sleep on concrete to do it.

But then just hours ahead of Springsteen’s first of two performances in South Philly, his first shows at the stadium since 2016, the earthquaking, boneshaking news rippled through the roll call line: his Philly tour dates had been postponed. The Boss is sick.

“We’re devastated, but most of all we’re worried about Bruce,” Bertucci said.

Amid the disappointment, the vagueness of the announcement made on Springsteen’s social media accounts left fans rattled: it said only that Springsteen had “taken ill” and that the shows would be rescheduled.

Earlier in the tour, Springsteen had canceled three dates due to illness, returning to the stage for a sold out show at the Wells Fargo in March. The nature of that illness, or if it had been Springsteen who was sick, has never been disclosed. In April, during a lull in the tour, Springsteen and his wife Patti Scialfa had to cancel an appearance at Monmouth University when they were both diagnosed with COVID-19.

But even at 73, the singer is known for his marathon shows and tour schedules that would wear out a much younger man. To say the roll call line was blindsided was an understatement.

“There is so much concern because we know that Bruce does not do this lightly,” Bertucci said. “There’s something that happened that made this show impossible.”

Two hours after the show was called off, dozens of fans were still lingering in the parking lot, sharing concerns about the man many had been devoted to for decades, and whose music they all said so deeply connected to their own lives.

Sharon McGee and Tracy Jones grew up together in the 1970′s and 80′s in Greys Ferry and fell in love with the songs the Boss sang about getting out of neighborhoods and towns that tied you down.

“It’s like you got to claw your way out — and that’s his whole story. And we did, too,” McGee said. A nurse at Jefferson University Hospital now, she lives in Broomall. (“I know we didn’t get very far,” she said, laughing.)

For Jones, Springsteen’s music holds memories of dancing in the dark of Vare Park with Brian Berry, a childhood friend, who passed away two years ago.

“Every time I hear it, it brings me right back there,” Jones said.

Some were disappointed not just over the canceled concert, but because they’d traveled so far to see it.

Daniela Cassiago, and her boyfriend, Danilo Rosso, had come all the way from Torino, Italy. The couple had first fallen for each other – and Springsteen – thirty years ago, but only recently reconnected. Springsteen’s music had always been there for them. It felt strange not to hear it tonight.

“He’s the person that makes you feel like you can be yourself,” Cassiago said. “He inspires you to be a better version of yourself.”

Leaning against a fence under a tree in the parking lot, looking like a ragamuffin straight out of Springsteen’s Greetings from Asbury Park album, Louie Chaump, 58, explained he actually hailed from Driftwood, Texas. (He was born in King of Prussia, though.)

He and his girlfriend, Katie Mayer, had spent the day running the Rocky steps, strolling Reading Terminal, and introducing Mayer to wiz at Geno’s Steaks. Now, they figured they’d do what Bruce would do with a free night in Philly.

“We’re going to go looking for a rock and roll bar,” Chaump said.

As the hours wore on in the parking lot, only die-hards remained — or at least ones who still had beer. As Bruce fans are wont to do, the last stragglers took comfort in each other. They set up lawn chairs, pulled over their coolers and made friends with the disappointed fans in the next parking spot.

Greg Carroll, of Wildwood, sat with a crowd from Jersey and Florida. The cooler cover slammed, and the radio played Bruce Springsteen.

“We’re not leaving until Bruce goes on,” Carroll laughed, toasting the crowd.