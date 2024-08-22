Bruce Springsteen & the E Street Band made Philadelphia feel the spirit in the night

Bruce Springsteen & the E Street Band finally made it back to Citizens Bank Park on Wednesday night, eight years after their last appearance at the Phillies’ stadium, and almost a year to the date since two 2023 shows were postponed at the last minute due to Springsteen’s peptic ulcer disease.

“Philly!,” Springsteen bellowed as he walked on stage, with his black tie pulled tight at the neck, and white shirt sleeves rolled up, ready to work at the unfashionably early hour of 7:34 p.m.

From there, he opened with a choice selection that called out both Philly and the Jersey shore: “Atlantic City,” from 1982′s Nebraska, done up in its rugged full band arrangement. The first song lyric that came out of his mouth was one his in most iconic lines: “Well they blew up the chicken man in Philly last night, and they blew up his house, too.” (The Chicken Man, by the way, was Philadelphia mobster Philip Testa, who died in South Philly explosion in 1981.)

That set into a motion a trademark majestic Springsteen marathon, a 3-hours-10-minutes, 30-song party that included another Philly favorite early on in “Spirit in the Night,” which was gospel kissed, spirit lifting, and deliciously campy.

“We came all the way from Central Jersey,” he said, introducing the song from 1973′s Greetings From Asbury Park, in full preacher mode. “A complete 90 minute car ride! Just to ask you the question: Can you feel the spirit?”

Everyone could. “Youngstown” was delivered with blast furnace heat — and Springsteen bathed in red light — with a showcase spot for Nils Lofgren’s white hot guitar work and Charles Giordano’s accordion. A cover of the Commodores’ “Nightshift” was a vocal showcase for Springsteen along with his four back up vocalists: Curtis Kingston, Ada Dyer, Lisa Lowell, and Michelle Moore. Springsteen’s wife Patti Scialfa was absent on Wednesday.

On the truth seeking “Promised Land,” Steve Van Zandt’s guitar handed off first to Jake Clemons’ saxophone, and then to Springsteen’s harmonica as he roamed the front of the stage vowing to blow away the “lies that leave you lost and broken hearted.”

Springsteen covered his bases at the stadium of the local ball club whose name was lit up on the giant scoreboard that towered over him to his right. He reached back to 1973 again for “E Street Shuffle” from The Wild, Innocent & E Street Shuffle, and the night lit up with mobile phone flashlights on the gorgeously mournful “Streets of Philadelphia,” from Jonathan Demme’s 1993 AIDS drama.

The house light up encore kicked off with “Born to Run” and the show came to a close with Springsteen alone on the stage. He apologized for last year’s postponement — “it took us a while, but we made it” — and then thanked his Philly fans for their loyalty. Then he accompanied himself on guitar on “I’ll See You in My Dreams,” one of his several meditations on mortality from 2020′s Letter To You.

Here’s the setlist for Bruce Springsteen & the E Street Band, Citizens Bank Park, Philadelphia, Aug. 21, 2024. A full review will be published on Thursday. Springsteen and the E Street Band return to Citizens Bank Park on Friday.

“Atlantic City”

“Lonesome Day”

“Night”

“No Surrender”

“Ghosts”

“Working on the Highway”

“Promised Land”

“Spirit in the Night”

“Hungry Heart”

“Youngstown”

“Long Walk Home”

“The E Street Shuffle”

“Nightshift”

“Streets of Philadelphia”

“Racing in the Street”

“Last Man Standing”

“Backstreets”

“Because the Night”

“She’s The One”

“Wrecking Ball”

“The Rising”

“Badlands”

“Thunder Road”

Encore

“Born to Run”

“Rosalita (Come Out Tonight)”

“Bobby Jean”

“Dancing in the Dark”

“Tenth Avenue Freeze-Out”

“Twist and Shout”

Second encore

“I’ll See You in My Dreams”