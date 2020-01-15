Bruce Springsteen’s youngest son is officially a Jersey City firefighter.
Sam Springsteen, 26, was one of 15 new firefighters sworn into the Jersey City Fire Department in a ceremony on Tuesday morning, according to NJ.com. His parents — father Bruce and mother Patti Scialfa, herself a member of the E Street Band — both reportedly attended the ceremony.
“We’re very proud. It was a long road,” Bruce told reporters at the ceremony, which was held at City Hall. “He was very dedicated for quite a few years, and we’re just excited for him today. ”
Springsteen completed a five-month training program at the Morris County Public Safety Training academy prior to his swearing-in, and previously graduated from the Monmouth County Fire Academy in 2014. Before joining the Jersey City Fire Department, he also was a member of the all-volunteer fire company in Colts Neck, New Jersey, where the Springsteen family owns a farm.
Also on hand for the ceremony was Jersey City Mayor Steve Fulop, who got some face time with the Bruce and Scialfa the day of ceremony. On social media, Fulop described the couple as “such nice ppl. ”
“We got to spend some time in my office talking about music but more than that they’re proud parents of a new JC firefighter,” Fulop wrote.
Scialfa announced that her son had been hired by the Jersey City Fire Department over the summer in a post on social media that beamed with pride for the youngest Springsteen.
“You followed your dreams,” Scialfa wrote. “Love your brave heart. ”
Springsteen’s siblings, meanwhile, have pursued slightly less perilous employment. Eldest brother Evan James, 29, is a musician, while middle sister Jessica Rae, 28, is a professional equestrian.