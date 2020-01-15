Bruce Springsteen’s youngest son is officially a Jersey City firefighter.

Sam Springsteen, 26, was one of 15 new firefighters sworn into the Jersey City Fire Department in a ceremony on Tuesday morning, according to NJ.com. His parents — father Bruce and mother Patti Scialfa, herself a member of the E Street Band — both reportedly attended the ceremony.

“We’re very proud. It was a long road,” Bruce told reporters at the ceremony, which was held at City Hall. “He was very dedicated for quite a few years, and we’re just excited for him today. ”

Springsteen completed a five-month training program at the Morris County Public Safety Training academy prior to his swearing-in, and previously graduated from the Monmouth County Fire Academy in 2014. Before joining the Jersey City Fire Department, he also was a member of the all-volunteer fire company in Colts Neck, New Jersey, where the Springsteen family owns a farm.

In this photo provided by the Jersey City, N.J. Mayor's Office, Sam Springsteen salutes during a ceremony as he is sworn in as a Jersey City firefighter, Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020. His father Bruce Springsteen, mother Patti Scialfa and brother Evan were there to support him. (Jennifer Brown/Jersey City Mayor's Office via AP)
Also on hand for the ceremony was Jersey City Mayor Steve Fulop, who got some face time with the Bruce and Scialfa the day of ceremony. On social media, Fulop described the couple as “such nice ppl. ”

“We got to spend some time in my office talking about music but more than that they’re proud parents of a new JC firefighter,” Fulop wrote.

Scialfa announced that her son had been hired by the Jersey City Fire Department over the summer in a post on social media that beamed with pride for the youngest Springsteen.

In this photo provided by the Jersey City Mayor's Office, Bruce Springsteen, center, and Patti Scialfa, right, applaud as their son Sam Springsteen is sworn in as a Jersey City, N.J. firefighter, Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020. (Jennifer Brown/Jersey City Mayor's Office via AP)
“You followed your dreams,” Scialfa wrote. “Love your brave heart. ”

Springsteen’s siblings, meanwhile, have pursued slightly less perilous employment. Eldest brother Evan James, 29, is a musician, while middle sister Jessica Rae, 28, is a professional equestrian.