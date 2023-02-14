Bruce Springsteen is coming back to South Philly this summer

Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band will play two stadium shows at Citizens Bank Park in August.

As expected, the Boss and his band — who are already doing a sold out show at the Wells Fargo Center in South Philly on March 16 as a part of their first tour in seven years — have booked a second round of North American dates for the summer. This time in larger, open-air venues.

The tour opens Aug. 9 at Wrigley Field in Chicago, and then comes straight to South Philly for shows at Citizens Bank Park — the home of the National League champion Phillies — on Aug. 16 and 18. The same venue where, for two days in September 2016, the band clocked in at over 4 hours, the longest shows the New Jersey rocker has ever played on U.S. soil.

High ticket prices for Springsteen’s current tour drew the ire of critics and fans when it was announced last year. The tour has, however, been lauded with rave reviews since opening in Tampa earlier this month. This past week, the tour was hit by COVID-19, with guitarist Steve Van Zandt and fiddle player Soozie Tyrell testing positive and missing shows.

» READ MORE: Bruce Springsteen’s fanzine is closing over the Boss’ high ticket prices. Here’s why it matters.

Tickets for the Citizens Bank shows go on sale at 10 a.m. Feb. 28 and will be sold directly through the Phillies website at Phillies.com/Springsteen.

Along with the Wrigley Field date, the Philadelphia shows are the only ones on the tour, which continues with indoor shows on the West Coast, that are not going on sale through Ticketmaster’s much-criticized Verified Fan platform.

Will tickets, which sometimes sold for as much as $5,000 for the current tour dates, , sell for as much for these larger shows? (Citizens Bank Park holds over 40,000, while Wells Fargo has a capacity of around 20,000 for concerts.) That remains to be seen. Prices have not yet been announced for the new live dates.

Backstreets, the long-standing, well-respected Springsteen fan site, announced it was closing, due in part to the cost of tickets for the tour.

This tour for the 73-year-old Springsteen is the first since the release of the 2020 album Letter to You, which was recorded with the E Street Band, as well as Western Stars and Only the Strong Survive, his solo albums released in 2019 and 2022.

It’s part of what is shaping up to be a busy outdoor concert season in South Philly, with Taylor Swift, Billy Joel and Stevie Nicks, and Beyoncé all slated for Lincoln Financial Field. Dead & Company, Morgan Wallen, and Pink are coming to Citizens Bank Park.