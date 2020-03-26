Hunter’s sound is unabashedly vintage, but he has never come across as a mere revivalist. For one, he uses those influences to create taut, lyrically smart songs of his own. For another, he can offer up both the grit of Otis Redding and the smoothness of Sam Cooke (even if he doesn’t have Cooke’s silken pipes), backed by a band with horns and keyboards that would sound at home in both a roadhouse and a supper club.