Yeah, it truly did. When I started working with him, I was just a hired hand. On the tour and the album. And then I started to realize the beauty and simplicity of country music. I became very serious about singing along with Gram, and it changed my phrasing and it changed my ideas about singing. You don’t have to emote. You just have to sing the beautiful melodies and the words. I think that’s where I really found my own voice, instead of trying to be Joan Baez-lite.