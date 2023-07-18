A very busy concert Thursday in Philly: Jenny Lewis at the Met and Amos Lee with the Philadelphia Orchestra at the Mann

This week’s “two cool shows on the same night” dilemma finds Jenny Lewis at the Met Philly and Amos Lee with the Philadelphia Orchestra at the Mann Center. Both on Thursday.

Lewis is the Las Vegas-born daughter of lounge singers who survived a start as a child actor — look for her in Troop Beverly Hills and Punky Brewster — and came to prominence in the early 00′s when she fronted the the top flight indie rock band Rilo Kiley with Blake Sennett.

Rilo Kiley peaked with 2004′s terrific More Adventurous, and Lewis began a productive solo career in 2006, leaning into country with 2006′s Rabbit Fur Coat. (She’s also a member of the Postal Service with Ben Gibbard, and will play with the group on September 21 at the Mann on a double bill with Gibbard’s Death Cab For Cutie.)

Lewis’ new album, Joy’All, was made in Tennessee with Americana producer Dave Cobb, with songs that grew out of an online songwriting workshop during the pandemic that also featured Beck and Feist.

On songs like “Puppy and a Truck,” she gets real about a life time in showbiz with rhymes such as: “My forties are kicking my a— / and handing them to me in a margarita glass.” Cass McCombs and Hayden Pedigo open.

Meanwhile at the Mann, Lee — who grew up in Kensington, South Philly, and Cherry Hill, and taught second grade at the Mary McLeod Bethune School in Tioga before his career took off in the early 00′s — will team with the Philadelphia Orchestra under the direction of Steven Reineke.

(It’s a busy week for Orchestra crossover projects at the Mann, with Wednesday’s Chill Moody and Darin Atwater Black Metropolis teaming and the Orchestra playing John Williams’ Jurassic Park score during a screening of the movie on Saturday.)

He’s performed with symphonies before; “about 30 orchestra shows over the last handful of years,” as said in an email, starting with the Colorado Symphony in a performance at Red Rocks in 2014. But this will be his first ever teaming with the Fabulous Philadelphians. “Something I’ve wanted to do for a long time.”

Lee released two albums in 2022, so he’ll have plenty of material to draw from. Dreamland is a collection of original songs that reflect Lee’s love of classic R&B while negotiating the tricky terrain between despair and hope. He followed it up with My Ideal: A Tribute to Chet Baker Sings, his song-for-song take on the jazz trumpeter and vocalist’s tender 1954 album.

Jenny Lewis at the Met Philly, 858 N. Broad St., at 7 p.m. July 20. $20-$55. themetphilly.com. Amos Lee, 5201 Parkside Ave., at 8 p.m., July 20. $29-$85. manncenter.org.

Beside Lewis and Lee, Lori McKenna is also starting the weekend early with a Philly show on Thursday night. The three time best country song Grammy winner — most recently for The Highwomen’s “Crowded Table” — will celebrate the release of her new album 1988 with a show at World Cafe Live

Killer Mike, the Atlanta rapper and activist who’s one half of Run The Jewels, plays Underground Arts on Friday with his back up singers The Midnight Revival on his The High and Holy Tour. It’s in support of his gospel-fueled new album Michael

Blondshell — the stage name of Los Angeles 1990s-influenced alt-rocker Sabrina Teitelbaum — has two shows on tap Friday; during the day at World Cafe Live and at night at PhilaMoca

Buzzworthy all-female teenage trio Chicago trio Horsegirl make a return trip to town Friday, playing the Ukie Club with Lifeguard

And Dave Matthews Band, touring behind their well-reviewed 10th studio album Walk Around The Sun, make their annual visit to Camden, with shows at the Freedom Mortgage Pavilion on Friday and Saturday.