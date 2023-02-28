Connor Barwin’s benefit concert will return this summer with Alex G and Alvvays

Connor Barwin’s “Make The World Better” benefit is coming is back this summer, with an indie rock double bill, at the Dell Music Center in August.

The concert will feature two bright stars in the indie rock firmament — Philly songwriting savant Alex G and Toronto band Alvvays. All proceeds from the concert (after the bands get paid) will go to the former Philadelphia Eagles all-pro defensive end’s foundation which rebuilds parks and rec centers in Philadelphia.

The show is part of a brief seven-show summer tour that kicks off in Brooklyn on Aug. 23.

The prolific Alex G — who was raised in Havertown and whose last name is Giannascoli — released his ninth and most richly rewarding album, God Save All The Animals, last year. He also composed the soundtrack to the horror movie, We’re All Going To The World’s Fair.

Alvvays (pronounced “always”) is a five-person indie-rock band that is fronted by singer-guitarist Molly Rankin. The group’s third album, Blue Rev, is full of songs written by Rankin and Alec O’Hanley that are super-catchy, as all Alvvays songs, and with growing narrative sophistication. Like God Save All The Animals, Blue Rev landed near the top of many year-end best-of lists.

This year’s benefit for MTWB, which Barwin founded with his mother Margaret Bailey in 2013, will be staged at the open-air Dell, a city-owned venue, for the fourth time.

» READ MORE: What’s next for Japanese Breakfast? First, a Philly benefit with the Eagles’ Connor Barwin.

Last year’s show, which marked a return after a two-year absence was the most successful yet, with a headlinining set by Japanese Breakfast, Yo La Tengo, and Kate Le Bon. It raised $250,000 for MTWB’s public revitalization project that aims to rebuild the Vare Recreation Center in Grays Ferry.

Barwin, an avid music fan often seen at shows around town, is now the Eagles’ head of player development. He was the executive producer of A Philly Special Christmas, the charity album featuring Eagles linemen Jason Kelce, Jordan Mailata and Lane Johnson that raised $1.25 million for various Philly charities.

Tickets for the show range from $45 to $75 and go on sale through Union Transfer’s website at utphilly.com. A pre-sale begins at 10 a.m. on Wednesday and tickets to the general public go on sale Friday at 10 a.m.