While her country continued to burn, Barnett prepared to play music on the other side of the world. Along with interviews to do, she had a bag to pack. The next day, she was scheduled to fly to Mexico to play Wilco’s Sky Blue Sky festival. After hanging with Jeff Tweedy, it would be on to Nashville for a date with Brandi Carlile at the Ryman Auditorium. Then, a U.S. solo tour. Opening night will be at the Queen in Wilmington on Thursday.