Daryl Hall minus Oates plus Elvis Costello and more in Philly Music this week

Fewer names are more closely identified with Philadelphia music than Daryl Hall, the Pottstown-born lead vocalist for Hall & Oates, widely considered to be the biggest selling pop music duo of all time.

Hall will no doubt be singing many of the hits he recorded as a part of that duo — like “Maneater,” “Out of Touch,” and “I Can’t Go for That (No Can Do)” — when he comes to the Mann Center in Fairmount Park on Wednesday.

But he won’t be singing them with John Oates. The “Every Time You Go Away” duo has gone their separate ways, not performing together since 2022 and now locked in a legal battle that went public last November.

But here’s the good news: instead of touring with Oates — who has solo dates in Cape May and at the Philadelphia Folk Festival in August — Hall is on the road on a double bill with Elvis Costello & the Imposters, with guitarist Charlie Sexton.

That’s meant to be a generational tandem that super serves fans whose music tastes formed in the 1980s, when both H&O and Costello were riding high.

But there’s musical compatibility, too. Hall grew up on Motown and Philly soul; Costello is a Brit obsessed with all manner of American music forms.

When he played the Met Philly last year, Costello covered Kenny Gamble and Leon Huff’s “I’m Going to Make You Love Me,” which was a hit for the Supremes and Temptations, the latter of whom inspired Hall to form his first band, the Temptones. Hall and Costello also teamed up on the 1984 single “The Only Flame in Town.” Costello has been playing the song in their current dual tour but, somewhat perversely, they haven’t been singing it together.

Daryl Hall and Elvis Costello & the Imposters at the Mann Center, 5201 Parkside Ave., at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. $28-$142, manncenter.org.

At the Shore this weekend, Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Pat Benatar headlines the Ocean Hotel & Casino in Atlantic City on Saturday with her husband, Neil Giraldo. Just down the Boardwalk at Anchor Rock Club on that same night, Marah and Ma’aM team up on a double bill.

Meanwhile in Cape May, Philly jazz pianist Orrin Evans will lead his trio at Carney’s Other Room on Saturday. And Mac McAnally, a seasoned Nashville songwriter and veteran of Jimmy Buffett’s Coral Reefer Band, is at Cape May Convention Hall on Sunday.

Back on the Pennsylvania side of the Delaware on Saturday, Frankie Beverly & Maze closes out its two-night run at the Dell Music Center with the Whispers. Willie Nelson’s Outlaw Music Festival moves on to Hershey Park Stadium with Bob Dylan, Robert Plant and Alison Krauss, and Celisse on Sunday.

Bass player and bandleader Adam Blackstone, fresh from a winning turn at the Roots Picnic where he backed Fantasia and Tasha Cobbs Leonard, is back at City Winery on Sunday with his Legacy Experience.

Providence, R.I., rock and roll band Deer Tick plays Ardmore Music Hall on Wednesday, and Low Cut Connie’s next Connie Club radio show taping is Thursday at the Lancaster Avenue venue. The Felice Brothers play World Cafe Live on Friday behind their dreamy new album, Valley of Abandoned Songs.

In what should be an emotional evening, Martha Graham Cracker — the drag queen played by Pig Iron Theatre’s Dito van Reigersberg — plays Union Transfer on Saturday, June 13, in one of her first shows back on stage since recovering from a rare form of leukemia. Johnny Showcase and Shannon Turner from Philly cabaret act Glitter and Garbage will be special guests in what is being billed as the Martha Graham Cracker Choral Spectacular, and will include a 40th-anniversary tribute to Prince’s Purple Rain.