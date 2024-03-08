Hall & Costello? Daryl Hall is playing the Mann Center this summer with a new partner

The Hall & Oates divorce is still in effect.

The Philly pop-soul duo have been in a nasty legal battle since last November, when Daryl Hall accused John Oates of “ultimate partnership betrayal” in a legal filing in Nashville. And the “Private Eyes” and “I Can’t Go For That (No Can Do)” hitmakers and Rock and Roll Hall of Famers have not staged their Hoagie Nation festival since 2021.

And now Hall is going out on the road this summer with a new dance partner. His co-headlining tour with Elvis Costello is coming to the Mann Center on July 10.

Costello, who is backed by his band the Imposters with Charlie Sexton, will play first. “We are looking forward to kicking off the show in style in the certainty that Daryl will deliver a slam-bang finish,” the prolific British songwriter said in a statement.

Hall — who has toured recently months with fellow Philly RRHOF inductee Todd Rundgren — will close the show with his band.

The singer whose YouTube TV show Live at Daryl’s House returned in a new season in November said of Costello: “It’s fantastic to be able to rekindle a musical relationship,” implying that the two singers will perform together. “Get ready for lots of great music.”

Hall’s rocky relationship with Oates — which went public after he obtained a restraining order preventing Oates from selling his half of Whole Oates Enterprises — shows no signs of being repaired.

“I am deeply troubled by the deterioration of my relationship with, and trust in, John Oates,” Hall said in a declaration last year, adding that he was considering Oates’ idea to dissolve their touring entity and a separate partnership as part of a “global divorce.”

“I‘m really proud of what Daryl and I created together” but “I don’t like to live in the past,” Oates, who played the Anteater in Season 10 of The Masked Singer last year, told podcaster David Yontef. He’s playing Willie Nelson’s Luck Reunion at the SXSW festival in Texas next week and has a show at the Upper Knauer Performing Arts Center in West Chester on April 6.

Tickets for Daryl Hall and Elvis Costello at the Mann go on sale to the general public on Friday, March 15 at 10 a.m. at DarylHall.com and ElvisCostello.com.