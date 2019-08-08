Berman, a longtime musician, began fronting Silver Jews in the late 1980s, when he established the group in Hoboken, New Jersey with friends Stephen Malkmus and Bob Nastanovich, later of the indie rock band Pavement. The group’s first studio album came in 1994 with Starlite Walker, which was followed by five more studio releases before Silver Jews’ breakup in 2009. Throughout Silver Jews’ run, the group underwent many lineup changes, with Berman serving as its lone constant member. Their final album, Lookout Mountain, Lookout Sea, was released in 2008.