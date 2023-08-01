Drake kicked off a two night stand at Wells Fargo Center on Monday night. Here’s what he played.

Canadian rap star Drake came to South Philadelphia on Monday for the first of two sold-out nights of his “It’s All A Blur” tour with 21 Savage at the Wells Fargo Center.

It was the first appearance in Philadelphia for the rapper and singer born Aubrey Drake Graham, since the Aubrey & the Three Amigos tour with Atlanta rap trio Migos in 2018.

Performing on a giant square stage positioned at the center of the arena floor, Drake made his entrance walking down the steps through the crowd, surrounded by security.

That followed the protocol for all the shows of the tour so far, with one big difference: for this Philly kick off show, he was accompanied by Meek Mill, the Philly rapper he was still locked in a bottle rap battle rivalry with when he last played here.

After climbing on stage alone in his orange and black tiger-patterned suit and opening with “Look What You’ve Done” — performed while sitting on a couch sitting next to an actor meant to represent a younger version of himself — he took a moment to explain that “this might be the most important show of the tour.”

The reason, he explained, was due to Meek’s presence, and how their new friendly and cordial relationship was indicative of his “evolution as a man,” which is the intended theme of the show.

From there, Drake structured his performance as if intent on making up for lost time, packing more than 40 songs — or at least parts of that many — into a two-hour framework that included a short set by Atlanta rapper 21 Savage tucked within it.

And for the first time in this tour, Drake ended the show with something other than “Legend.” He closed the night with “Teenage Fever” and announced that from here on, he would close his set with a different song every night.

Atlanta rapper Lil Yachty — who’s due back in Philly on Labor Day weekend to play Jay-Z’s Made In America festival — opened the show with a 20-minute set of his own music, followed by 20 more in which he joined DJ Zack Bhia in getting the crowd in the mood by playing Drake songs that the headliner wasn’t planning on including in his set.

Drake (with 21 Savage) Setlist, Well Fargo Center Philadelphia, July 31, 2023

“Look What You’ve Done”

“Marvins Room”

“Say Something”

“Shot for Me”

“Can I”

“Feel No Ways”

“Jaded”

“Jungle”

“Over”

“Headlines”

“The Motto”

“HYFR (Hell Ya F— Right)”

“Started From the Bottom”

“Energy”

“Know Yourself”

“Nonstop”

“SICKO MODE”

“Way 2 Sexy”

“BackOutsideBoyz”

“Jumbotron S— Poppin’”

“Laugh Now Cry Later”

“God’s Plan”

“Child’s Play”

“Wait for U”

“In My Feelings”

“Nice for What”

From the DJ booth:

“Controlla”

“Too Good”

“Find Your Love”

“Fountains”

“One Dance”

Back on stage:

“Calling My Name”

“Massive”

“Sticky”

“Search & Rescue”

21 Savage

“Red Opps”

“Don’t Come Out The House”

“10 Freaky Girls”

“Who Want Smoke??”

“Peaches & Eggplants”

“Rockstar”

“A Lot”

“No Heart”

“X”

“Runnin”

“Mr. Right Now”

Drake and 21 Savage

“P—y & Millions”

“Spin Bout U”

“Knife Talk”

“Jimmy Cooks”

“Rich Flex”

“The Ride”

“How ‘Bout Now”

Drake Encore

“Teenage Fever”