Forty six years after the album was originally released, Eagles brought their 2022 Hotel California tour to the Wells Fargo Center in South Philadelphia on Monday night. With the core lineup of singer-drummer Don Henley, bass player Timothy B. Schmitt, and guitarist Joe Walsh — plus country star Vince Gill (replacing Glenn Frey who died in 2016), touring guitarist Steuart Smith, and three other musicians (plus the University of the Arts Chorus and a group of over three dozen string players that Henley called the Northeast Corridor Orchestra) — the band opened by playing “Hotel California” in order, followed by an hour and a half of greatest hits.
Here is the setlist. A full review is coming.
Hotel California
New Kid In Town
Life in the Fast Lane
Wasted Time
Victim of Love
Pretty Maids All in a Row
Try and Love Again
The Last Resort
Seven Bridges Road
Take It Easy
One of These Nights
Take It to the Limit
Peaceful Easy Feeling
Tequila Sunrise
Witchy Woman
In The City
I Can’t Tell You Why
Lyin’ Eyes
Life’s Been Good
Already Gone
Funk #49
Heartache Tonight
Encore
Rocky Mountain Way
Desperado
The Boys of Summer
Best of My Love