Forty six years after the album was originally released, Eagles brought their 2022 Hotel California tour to the Wells Fargo Center in South Philadelphia on Monday night. With the core lineup of singer-drummer Don Henley, bass player Timothy B. Schmitt, and guitarist Joe Walsh — plus country star Vince Gill (replacing Glenn Frey who died in 2016), touring guitarist Steuart Smith, and three other musicians (plus the University of the Arts Chorus and a group of over three dozen string players that Henley called the Northeast Corridor Orchestra) — the band opened by playing “Hotel California” in order, followed by an hour and a half of greatest hits.

Here is the setlist. A full review is coming.

Hotel California

New Kid In Town

Life in the Fast Lane

Wasted Time

Victim of Love

Pretty Maids All in a Row

Try and Love Again

The Last Resort

Seven Bridges Road

Take It Easy

One of These Nights

Take It to the Limit

Peaceful Easy Feeling

Tequila Sunrise

Witchy Woman

In The City

I Can’t Tell You Why

Lyin’ Eyes

Life’s Been Good

Already Gone

Funk #49

Heartache Tonight

Encore