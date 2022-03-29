Forty six years after the album was originally released, Eagles brought their 2022 Hotel California tour to the Wells Fargo Center in South Philadelphia on Monday night. With the core lineup of singer-drummer Don Henley, bass player Timothy B. Schmitt, and guitarist Joe Walsh — plus country star Vince Gill (replacing Glenn Frey who died in 2016), touring guitarist Steuart Smith, and three other musicians (plus the University of the Arts Chorus and a group of over three dozen string players that Henley called the Northeast Corridor Orchestra) — the band opened by playing “Hotel California” in order, followed by an hour and a half of greatest hits.

Here is the setlist. A full review is coming.

  • Hotel California

  • New Kid In Town

  • Life in the Fast Lane

  • Wasted Time

  • Victim of Love

  • Pretty Maids All in a Row

  • Try and Love Again

  • The Last Resort

  • Seven Bridges Road

  • Take It Easy

  • One of These Nights

  • Take It to the Limit

  • Peaceful Easy Feeling

  • Tequila Sunrise

  • Witchy Woman

  • In The City

  • I Can’t Tell You Why

  • Lyin’ Eyes

  • Life’s Been Good

  • Already Gone

  • Funk #49

  • Heartache Tonight

Encore

  • Rocky Mountain Way

  • Desperado

  • The Boys of Summer

  • Best of My Love