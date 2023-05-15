The Eagles made friendship bracelets for Taylor Swift’s Philly tour stops, then pulled them last minute

Ahead of Taylor Swift’s three nights of sold-out performances at Lincoln Financial Field, the Eagles announced a plan to welcome the singer to the arena where her home team plays. But it was scrapped in the eleventh hour.

Last week, FOX 29 News reporter Chris O’Connell posted a photo of three woven friendship bracelets in Eagles colors, green, white, and black. Each had “Taylor Swift The Eras Tour,” “Philadelphia,” and the show’s Friday, Saturday, or Sunday date printed on it. O’Connell reported the Eagles marketing team was announcing the bracelets to local media outlets. He tweeted a “first look” photo of the bracelets and wrote that they would be distributed throughout the stadium at the performances.

His tweet quickly spread, with Swifties excitedly reposting photos of the bracelets across social media platforms.

“I’m sorry, but your team could never,” a TikTok user named Rose said in a TikTok that was viewed more than 180,000 times. “Go Birds, baby!”

But plans changed, and by Friday, O’Connell deleted his original tweet.

“After announcing the promotion and sending bracelets to media, the Eagles were informed they cannot do the promotion,” the reporter wrote online. “It is unclear why.”

Swift’s media team did not respond to requests for comment and has not spoken publicly about what happened.

An Eagles employee close to the situation who would not speak publicly said that the bracelet idea was paused “due to production timing.”

“There was concern that they would not be ready in time for Friday’s show,” they said. “Rather than have one group of concert goers left out, a collective decision was made to pivot away from the bracelet experience.”

But without a public explanation, fans speculated the shutdown might have had something to do with Swift’s tour logo being used on the bracelets; in the past, Swift’s team has notoriously targeted small businesses that violated trademarks. The bracelets were intended as a giveaway the Eagles initially told O’Connell.

As news spread that the bracelets were nixed, fans criticized the canceled promotion as wasteful. Some joked about dumpster diving to find the originals. Others wondered how many were made that would never see the light of day. It’s unclear how many bracelets were produced before the team pulled the plug.

In Swift lore, friendship bracelets hold significance. Fans trade them at her shows as a nod to a lyric in the artist’s song, “You’re On Your Own, Kid.” Swift also gives out a bracelet of her own to concert attendees with a bright light that changes color and synchs up to songs as she performs.

Still, even without the special bracelets, Swift gave a special nod to the Philadelphia Eagles while performing at Lincoln Financial Field. On night one of her local Eras Tour stop, the singer confirmed that a long-disputed line in her song, “gold rush,” referenced an Eagles football shirt, not the classic rock band. The crowd responded with an E-A-G-L-E-S chant.