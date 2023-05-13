After Taylor Swift confirmed those ‘gold rush’ lyrics are about the Eagles, fans broke into an E-A-G-L-E-S chant

Taylor Swift wanted to clear up some rumors Friday night.

When she picked up her acoustic guitar for the two surprise songs of the evening, Swift began by saying, “I wanted to start out with this one in Philly because there was sort of a — I don’t know how large the debate was, but I did see the debate.”

She was, of course, referring to the lyric in “gold rush” that says “my Eagles T-shirt hanging from the door.”

“I saw some people wondering if it was the band the Eagles or the team the Eagles,” Swift said with a grin. “And I love the band the Eagles, but guys, like, come on, I’m from Philly.”

Advertisement

That’s all it took for the crowd at her sold-out show Friday night to erupt into cheers that the Linc hasn’t seen even during an Eagles playoff game.

Taylor Swift really said of course it’s the Eagles pic.twitter.com/EZTIadepHA — katie krzaczek (@hashtagkatie) May 13, 2023

As Swift sang a stripped-down version of “gold rush,” the crowd got notably louder and more animated during that Eagles T-shirt line.

After the song wrapped — in true Philly fashion — an Eagles chant broke out.

Swift called the concert, her first of three sold-out nights at Lincoln Financial Field, a hometown show. The singer grew up in Berks County, about an hour outside of Philly.