The best jazz shows coming to Philly this fall

Philly jazz fans will have a packed calendar this fall, with solid schedules at long-established institutions like Penn Live Arts and Chris’ Jazz Café, and a particularly stacked roster at the year-old Solar Myth. The highlights below merely scratch the surface, with homecomings (including former CAPA classmates Kurt Rosenwinkel and Christian McBride with stunning new projects), veteran favorites, and striking combinations that take the genre into unexpected new territory.

Pat Metheny

Sept. 22, Keswick Theatre.

The revered guitarist has played the Keswick in a number of guises, from all-star quartets to generation-crossing trios to a solenoid-triggered mechanical orchestra. He’ll go it alone for this occasion, celebrating the release of Dream Box, a new collection of pieces captured in spare moments on the road, from the tour bus to hotel rooms.

https://www.keswicktheatre.com/events/detail/478331

Ches Smith & We All Break

Sept. 25, Solar Myth.

Alongside his acclaimed work with elite avant-gardists (Tim Berne, Marc Ribot) and experimental rock acts (Xiu Xiu, Secret Chiefs 3), drummer Smith has studied Haitian voodoo rhythmic traditions for over a decade. The two worlds collide in fascinating fashion in his captivating ensemble We All Break.

https://www.arsnovaworkshop.org/programs/ches-smith-we-all-break/

Branford Marsalis

Sept. 29, Zellerbach Theatre.

The eldest of the Marsalis brothers with his long-running quartet, whose uncanny chemistry only seems to grow more scintillating with age. Pianist Joey Calderazzo and bassist Eric Revis have been by the saxophonist’s side for nearly 25 years, with Philly-born drummer Justin Faulkner now, remarkably, a 14-year veteran of the band.

https://pennlivearts.org/event/branford-marsalis-quartet

Sara Serpa & André Matos

Oct. 10, Evangelical Lutheran Church of the Atonement.

Both Portuguese natives based in NYC, vocalist Serpa and guitarist Matos weave a delicate, mesmerizing spell together. Their latest album, Night Birds, follows a seven-year hiatus and finds the pair exploring the beauty and challenges of the natural world. They’ll be joined by pianist Dov Manski, with Philly trio Song People opening.

https://www.firemuseumpresents.com/upcoming/sara-serpa-and-andre-matos-song-people

Bobby Zankel’s Wonderful Sound

Oct. 21, Painted Bride Art Center.

The veteran Philadelphia saxophonist, composer, and bandleader digs into local history on his latest effort, A Change of Destiny, inspired by the excavated slave quarters on the grounds of George Washington’s residence on Market Street. He’ll celebrate the release with an all-star group, including saxophonist Jaleel Shaw, trombonist Robin Eubanks, and drummer Pheeroan akLaff.

https://paintedbride.org/

Nova Award: Honoring Odean Pope

Nov. 1, Solar Myth.

For its fourth annual fundraiser, Ars Nova Workshop honors Philly living legend Odean Pope, whose career spans an early friendship with John Coltrane, a partnership with iconic drummer Max Roach, the pioneering fusion group Catalyst, and his own dazzling Saxophone Choir. The event will feature a performance by Immanuel Wilkins, a swiftly rising star nearly six decades Pope’s junior.

https://www.arsnovaworkshop.org/programs/4th-annual-nova-award/

Kurt Rosenwinkel

Nov. 15-16, Chris’ Jazz Cafe.

The restless imagination of Philly-born guitar legend Kurt Rosenwinkel has now taken him into classical music. He’s teamed with Swiss pianist Jean-Paul Brodbeck for the Chopin Project, a jazz quartet twist on the works of the Romantic composer.

https://www.chrisjazzcafe.com/events/78890

Christian McBride’s New Jawn

Dec. 3, Zellerbach Theatre.

The eight-time Grammy winner and proud Philly native comes home with a very different band in tow. Known for his love of (and unparalleled virtuosity in) straight-ahead and soulful jazz, the bassist’s New Jawn signifies its more adventurous, gritty nature by employing a favorite bit of local vernacular.

https://pennlivearts.org/event/christianmcbridenewjawn