Future and Metro Boomin have been cancelling concerts. Are they still coming to Philly?

Prolific trap rapper Future and producer Metro Boomin are on the road together this summer on one of the most hyped hip-hop team-ups of the year, the “We Trust You Tour.” The concert trek, which began on Tuesday, plays on the names of their collaborative albums We Don’t Trust You and We Still Don’t Trust You.

Early in July, Future and Metro Boomin announced that five of the dates on the tour, starting with a show scheduled for Friday in Milwaukee, and including subsequent August dates in Nashville, Columbus, New Orleans and Tulsa, had been cancelled. The tour is scheduled to play the Wells Fargo Center in South Philadelphia on Aug. 14.

Why did Future and Metro Boomin cancel concerts?

No official reason has been given, though it is believed to be due to poor tickets sakes. Earlier this year, entire tours by Jennifer Lopez and the Black Keys were canceled, and while no official reason was announced in either case, industry observers blamed it on sluggish ticket sales.

Is Future and Metro Boomin’s Philadelphia concert cancelled?

No. The hip-hop duo opened their tour with shows in Kansas City and St. Paul this week, and the Wells Fargo Center show on Aug. 14 is one of 20 shows on the pair’s itinerary which runs through Sept. 9 in Vancouver. The tour is being promoted by Live Nation. A Live Nation spokesperson did not comment on the reasons why shows were cancelled.

Are Future and Metro Boomin tickets still available?

Yes. Tickets are available via wellsfargocenter.com and ticketmaster.com, ranging from $49 to over $200. They are also available on ticket resale sites.