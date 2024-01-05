Silent for decades, Glen Foerd’s 122-year-old organ will play once again this weekend

The 122-year-old pipe organ at Glen Foerd mansion will play again this weekend, following a year-long restoration. Originally installed in the home by former owner Robert Foerderer in 1902, the organ had been inoperable for the last 25 years.

Now thanks to a $425,000 grant from the Wyncote Foundation, the old organ is back in action — with some upgrades, too. On Saturday, local organist Mark Loria will play a free concert to celebrate the organ’s rebirth.

For years, Glen Foerd executive director Ross Mitchell had dreamed of repairing the organ, which sits in the stairwell of the Gilded Age mansion. But other housekeeping repairs like the roof and furnace came first. Mitchell frequently told the instrument’s story to visitors: Foerderer had the organ, built by Philadelphia’s C.S. Haskell company, installed for his wife, Caroline, but he died before hearing her play it.

Knowing that philanthropist Frederick R. Haas was an organ enthusiast, Mitchell reached out to see if he might be able to assist with bringing Glen Foerd’s broken-but-historic instrument back to life.

Haas said yes, and through his foundation gifted Glen Foerd the funds for the extensive restoration. He connected Mitchell with organ repairman Charles Kegg, whose team of organ builders dismantled the instrument and brought it to Ohio in early 2023.

“The whole mansion, every floor was covered with pipe organ parts for like a week,” said Mitchell.

The instrument was reinstalled last month, featuring a new digital interface that can make the organ play itself. Loria, the principal organist for the Cathedral Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul in Philadelphia, will perform works by Bach, Florence Price, Nico Muhly, Buxtehude, and others for the grand opening concert.

The music can be heard throughout the mansion so guests will be invited to walk around while they listen. Mitchell also plans to host monthly organ recitals, including a Valentine’s Day themed concert in February.

The Pipe Organ Grand Opening & Recital featuring Mark Loria will be on Saturday, Jan. 6 at 1 p.m at Glen Foerd, 5001 Grant Ave., Phila., 215-632-5330 or glenfoerd.org.