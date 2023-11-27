Why is Daryl Hall suing John Oates? Here’s what we know.

The news broke last week that Daryl Hall is suing John Oates in a Nashville court, exposing a rift in the most commercially successful pop music duo of all time whose six number one hits are the most ever recorded by a Philadelphia-born act.

The group was founded in 1970 after the duo first met in an elevator at the Adelphi Ballroom in West Philly in 1967, while fronting rival bands. The duo have cut back on their touring in recent years, playing only seven shows last year and none this year. The group’s Philly HoagieNation festival was not staged on 2022 or 2023.

The details of the lawsuit are largely sealed, but last Wednesday a Nashville chancery court allowed some filing to be made public. Here’s an update on what’s going on in the dispute between the hitmakers whose chart toppers include “Rich Girl,” “Kiss On My List,” and “I Can’t Go For That (No Can Do).”

What are Hall & Oates fighting about?

As the Associated Press reported last week, Hall filed a lawsuit that argues that Oates’ plan to sell off his share of a joint venture would violate a business agreement that Hall and Oates had made a duo.

Specifically, it moved to prevent Oates and others, including his wife Aimee Oates, from selling their share of Whole Oats Enterprises LLP — the company named after their 1972 debut album — to Primary Wave Music. That’s the music publishing company that owns stakes in the catalogs of Prince, Stevie Nicks, and Alice Cooper, as well as rights to pioneering rock and blues label Sun Records.

Primary Wave already owns a “significant interest” in Hall and Oates catalog, and in a 2021 interview, Hall spoke about the importance of artists controlling their own publishing rights, and said he regretted that some of his was sold off early in his career.

In a 2022 interview on Bill Maher’s Club Random podcast, he said he and Oates are “business partners.” “We made records as Hall and Oates together, but we were always very separate, and that’s a very important thing to me,” he said.

What’s up with Hall getting a restraining order against Oates?

It’s not the kind of restraining order that prevents one person from physically approaching another. Daryl Hall isn’t worried about John Oates stalking him. (We don’t think.)

The restraining order issued by Chancellor Rusell Perkins, on Nov. 16, prevents Oates and his trust from closing the sale to Primary Wave until an arbitrator rules, or the judge’s order expires, which is usually happens within 15 days, though the judge can extend it.

Have Hall or Oates commented on the case?

No. Neither has spoken directly on the case or replied to requests for comment. Hall spent the holiday weekend touring in Japan and the Philippines.

Oates posted on Instagram over Thanksgiving weekend, sharing a message that called for “communal reflection” and understanding that made no mention of Hall but instead urged fans to join in “collective efforts” that contribute to “a more compassionate and supportive worlds.”

The next hearing on the case is scheduled for Nov. 30 in Nashville.