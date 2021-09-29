North Carolina rapper J Cole has made a last minute announcement that his concert scheduled for Wednesday at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia will be postponed.

In a video posted on Instagram on Cole said his shows in Philadelphia on Wednesday and Detroit on Oct. 5 would need to be pushed back due to logistical issues. The new Philadelphia date is Oct. 27, two days after the new Detroit date.

Rescheduling is necessary, he explained, because the size of the set for The Off-Season Tour — which opened on Sept. 24 in Miami with surprise appearances by Drake and Future and features a basketball court on stage — takes longer to load-in to arenas than anticipated.

Backstage before his performance in Greensboro, N.C. Tuesday night — whose start was delayed because of load-in issues — Cole said that the nine hour drive from North Carolina to Philadelphia would make it impossible for the South Philly arena to be ready in time for Wednesday night’s show, and that the tour’s scheduling of back-to-back-to-back nights in distant cities proved too challenging.

Calling the situation “embarrassing,” Cole said. “While the show is amazing, we didn’t account for the fact that it takes way longer to load this [stuff] into the house so we experienced delays in opening these doors and getting people in. ...I apologize for the inconvenience. I know some people hired baby sitters, people are driving from outside of town. ... but the best thing we can do is get the shows up on time and make sure that you can get the show that you paid to see.”

Tickets for Wednesday’s show will be good for the new Oct. 27 date for the tour, which features opening acts 21 Savage and Morray. Proof of a vaccine or a negative COVID test had not been required for entry to the scheduled date on Wednesday, but will be required for the Oct. 27 show, in keeping with the COVID protocols at all Live Nation presented events that go into effect on Oct. 4.

More information is at wellsfargocenterphilly.com.