Family announces Jerry Blavat’s funeral arrangements

The family of Jerry Blavat — famously know as “The Geator with the Heater” — announced the Philly legend and deejay’s death on Friday morning. Blavat, who shaped the pop music culture of the city, was suffering from myasthenia gravis, an autoimmune neuromuscular disease, and other health problems.

The extremely social Blavat had been cutting down on his engagements citing shoulder injuries but could still be heard regularly on Geator Gold Radio network, and his weekly Saturday night radio show, The Geator’s Rock ‘n’ Roll Rhythm and Blues Express.

As tributes keep pouring in from fans and friends — including one from Mayor Kenney — details on The Geator’s funerals were announced.

A funeral mass will be held at the Cathedral Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul on Saturday Jan. 28. A viewing will begin at 9 a.m. and mass is at 11:30.

In lieu of flowers, donations are being accepted by Kimmel Center for Performing Arts’ Jerry Blavat Endowed Fund, kimmelculturalcampus.org.

Blavat is survived by his companion Keely Stahl, and his daughters Kathi Furia (Robert), Geraldine Blavat, Stacy Braglia, and Deserie Downey, five grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren.