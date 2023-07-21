Jerry Seinfeld is coming to Philly in October

Jerry Seinfeld is doing two shows in Philadelphia this October.

The comedian who specializes in observational humor about the absurdities of daily life continues to be a major draw on the stand-up circuit 25 years after the final episode of the show that bears his last name aired.

Seinfeld will perform two shows in one night at Met Philly on North Broad Street on Friday Oct. 6 at 7 and 9:30 p.m. The shows will be Seinfeld’s first ever at the Met and his first in Philadelphia since he played the Academy of Music in 2018.

Since 2012, Seinfeld has hosted the self-descriptive Netflix series Comedians In Cars Getting Coffee, in which he has hung out and told jokes with Eddie Murphy, Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Barack Obama among others.

Seinfeld’s 180 episodesare also available on the streaming service, on which the comic’s most recent stand up special, 23 Hours To Kill, debuted in 2020. He has a Netflix project in the works that sounds truly Seinfeldian: It’s called Unfrosted: The Pop-Tart Story and he is slated to direct, co-write and star alongside Melissa McCarthy, Jim Gaffigan and Amy Schumer.

Tickets for Seinfeld at the Met Philly go on sale via Live Nation and Citi card member pre-sales at at 10 a.m. July 26 and at to the general public at 10 a.m. July 28 via Ticketmaster.com.

