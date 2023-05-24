From Atlantic City to Cape May, and Asbury, too. Here’s your Shore music guide for the summer

Pop music summer at the Jersey Shore shifts immediately into high gear this year, with a brand new two-day festival on the beach on Memorial Day weekend.

From pop to hip-hop and country to rock, there are concerts and club dates that will allow you to listen with your toe in the sand, or at least be close by the waves.

The list starts with what’s going on in Atlantic City, but runs up and down the coast, from Asbury Park to Cape May.

Adjacent Festival

The eye-popping addition to the Shore’s live music calendar is the Adjacent Festival, the emo and indie rock bash on the beach in Atlantic City this Memorial Day weekend.

Adjacent has two A-list headliners. Paramore, the Hayley Williams-fronted band whose 2023 album This Is Why is their first in six years, headline on Saturday. 1990s pop-punks Blink-182 top the bill on Sunday, with the reunited Blink-182 comprising Mark Hoppus, Tom DeLonge, and Travis Barker.

More than 20 more bands will play each day. Saturday is set to feature Bleachers — led by Taylor Swift producer Jack Antonoff — plus estimable acts such as Pup, Beach Bunny, Jeff Rosenstock, Pink Shift, and the Linda Lindas. Philly will be repped by Mannequin Pussy and Slaughter Beach, Dog.

The Sunday lineup is highlighted by Baltimore hard-core punk band Turnstile, who broke through to a wide audience with their 2021 album Glow On. Japanese Breakfast, Crying In H Mart author Michelle Zauner’s Philly band, will hopefully have new songs up its sleeve, since it’s been two years since 2021′s Jubilee. Also Sunday: Philly pop-punks the Starting Line, L.A. hard-core band Off!, and West Philly’s Pierce Jordan-fronted punk band Soul Glo. May, 27-28, adjacentfestival.com

Anchor Rock Club

The Anchor is doing the righteous work of maintaining a year-round independent original music venue in Atlantic City, a casino town where cover bands rule.

This summer’s schedule is varied. Two Mexican bands — Los Donny’s from the state of Guerrero, and La Furia Oaxaqueña, from Oaxaca — play June 4. Indie bands Miss Cantaloupe, Molly Ringworm, and Gloss are on June 9. Soft-rock band Mellow Fever, featuring WXPN DJ Dan Reed, plays June 30. Marah is July 7, and DJ Henry Fong, July 21. anchorrockclub.com

50th anniversary of hip-hop mixtape

A half century of hip-hop will be celebrated in this mini-fest. A plethora of old school rappers and DJs will perform, including Sugar Hill Gang, Roxanne Shanté, Kurtis Blow, Monie Love, Large Professor, Treacherous Three, and Philly’s Schoolly D and DJ Jazzy Jeff. June 17, boardwalkhall.com

Hard Rock highlights

The Etess Arena at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino is by far the most aggressive player in bringing renowned acts to town, supplanting the Borgata. It’s a mixture of top shelf comedy — Tina Fey and Amy Poehler are on June 10 and 11, and Kevin Hart, June 30 — plus big name music headliners.

Tears for Fears plays June 23; Diana Ross, June 24; Peter Frampton, July 16; Kool & the Gang and the Commodores, July 21; Gov’t Mule’s Dark Side of the Mule, July 22; Santana, July 28-29; Leon Bridges, Aug 25; Keith Urban, Sept 1-2; and Sting, Sept. 3. hardrockhotelatlanticcity.com

More casino shows

The Borgata hosts Daryl Hall with Todd Rundgren on June 9, Gladys Knight on June 23, Counting Crowes with Dashboard Confessional on July 22, and Joe Russo’s Almost Dead on Aug. 11. borgata.mgmresorts.com

Ocean Resort’s Ovation Hall has renewed activity this year, with Buddy Guy on June 16, Ice Cube on July 7, and Evanescence on Aug. 26. theoceanac.com

Caesars has John Fogerty on Aug. 18 and Train on Aug. 25. caesars.com

North to Shore Festival

This three-city festival presented by NJPAC — the New Jersey Performing Arts Center — is being staged in Newark, Asbury Park, and Atlantic City. Many choicer bookings are farther north: You’ll have to go to Newark to see Halsey with strings, or Stephen Colbert teamed with Jim Gaffigan.

But Atlantic City has its share of cool bookings. It starts with Dropkick Murphys at Atlantic City Beer & Music Fest on June 3. Latin pop star Ricardo Arjona plays Boardwalk Hall June 4. Joe McGinty & the Loser’s Lounge are at Anchor on June 8, and Low Cut Connie plays the New York Avenue club on June 10. And Jazmine Sullivan, Jhene Aiko, Queen Naija, and Ebony Riley play Boardwalk Hall on June 10. NorthToShore.com

Country on the beach

There are not one but two country festivals on South Jersey beaches this summer.

First up is the Barefoot Country Music Fest in Wildwood, with shows by Blake Shelton, Kid Rock, Darius Rucker, and Lady A. Central Jersey rocker John Eddie is playing, as are Deana Carter, Lainey Wilson, Maddie & Tae, and more. June 15-18, barefootcountrymusicfest.com

Two months later, TidalWave Music Festival hits the beach in Atlantic City. This three-day gathering spotlights Thomas Rhett, Jason Aldean, Brooks & Dunn, Cole Swindell, and Jelly Roll. Also on the bill are intriguing, worthwhile acts including Pillbox Patti, Ray Wylie Hubbard, and two particularly strong bookings in Iowan storytelling songwriter Hailey Whitters and Savannah, Ga., honkytonker Megan Moroney. Aug. 11-13, tidalwavefest.com

Ocean City Music Pier

This season’s Ocean City Music Pier schedule begins with Led Zeppelin cover band Get the Led Out and continues with Keb’ Mo’ on June 20, Bruce Hornsby & the Noisemakers on June 26, Kenny G on July 10, Southside Johnny & the Asbury Jukes on July 17, Aimee Mann on July 31, Don McLean and Al Stewart on Aug. 7, and the Wailers on Aug. 31. ocnj.us/summerconconcerts

Lizzie Rose Music Room

The intimate listening room in a 19th-century Victorian house in Tuckerton has some gems on its schedule, with an emphasis on the blues. Joe Louis Walker plays June 9, blazing guitarist Joanna Connor plays July 9, and R.L. Boyce is on July 15. lizzierosemusic.com

Asbury Park

Asbury Park is more of a haul than more southerly Shore points, but a scoot across the Garden State has its rewards. The principal destination is the Stone Pony, the venue of Bruce Springsteen fame, whose outdoor Summerstage has the B-52s on June 17. Trey Anastasio plays on July 7, Orville Peck on July 29, and a killer Philly-connected bill plays Aug. 18 with the War on Drugs, Shakey Graves, Lucius, and Lansdowne native Steve Gunn. stoneponyonline.com

Beyond the Pony, raunchy rapper CupcakKe is at Asbury Lanes July 7, and Nick Lowe & Los Straitjackets are there July 15. asburylanes.com

Caitlin Rose and Andrew Combs play the Wonder Bar on June 9, and James Maddock and Danielia Cotton team up on July 21, with Philly’s Nik Greely & the Operators Aug. 31. wonderbarasburypark.com

The oversize Asbury event is See.Hear.Now, the music and surfing fest on the beach headlined by the Killers and Foo Fighters. Philly’s Snacktime and Mt. Joy, as well as Sheryl Crow, Daniel Donato’s Cosmic Country, and Tash Sultana, are featured. seahearnowfestival.com

Cape May Convention Hall

Cape May’s signature music event, the Exit 0 Jazz Festival, happens in May and November.

In high season, the main musical attraction is the baby boomer targeted series of mostly oldies at Cape May Convention Hall. The Lettermen play July 9, the Association on July 16, and Herman’s Hermits starring Peter Noone is on July 30. The highlight of the series is the Hooters on Aug. 26-27, an opportunity to see the Philly band on their “Rocking & Swing” tour. capemaycity.com