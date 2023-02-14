Tina Fey and Amy Poehler’s ‘Restless Leg’ tour is coming to Atlantic City

Tina Fey and Amy Poehler are embarking on a comedy tour featuring four stops: Washington, , Chicago, Boston, and — uh — Atlantic City? “The Restless Leg” tour promises improv, laughter, and maybe even some slow dancing, according to a video the women released on Instagram. But the pair will sadly skip Fey’s hometown, Philly (OK, she’s technically from Upper Darby).

The tour was announced Feb. 13, known lovingly as Galentine’s Day (a pre-Valentine’s celebration of female friendships) by Parks and Recreation fans. “If this tour goes right, we can finally end this friendship!” Fey and Poehler’s statement said.

Poehler just wrapped up her second season on Baking It, the cooking competition she hosts with Maya Rudolph on Peacock. Last year, she directed and starred in Netflix’s Moxie and serves as an executive producer on multiple comedy series, including Harlem, Russian Doll, and Three Busy Debras.

Fey has been working on a movie adaptation of the Mean Girls musical. She also stars in Kenneth Branagh’s A Haunting in Venice, which releases in September.

Friends for 30 years, Fey and Poehler are a classic comic duo. They’ve hosted Saturday Night Live’s Weekend Update and the Golden Globes. “Restless Leg” is their first time teaming up for a live tour.

The tour starts April 28 in D.C. before heading to Chicago and Boston. Fey and Poehler will conclude the jaunt June 10 in Atlantic City’s Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena.

Presale tickets on Ticketmaster start 10 a.m. Feb. 15 with the code “RESTLESS.” General tickets will be available Feb. 17 at 10 a.m.