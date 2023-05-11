John DeBella is retiring from WMGK after 48 years in Philly radio

Longtime Philadelphia radio star John DeBella will retire from WMGK airwaves in June, the host announced Thursday.

“I just feel it’s time,” DeBella wrote in an open letter declaring his decision to step back after 48 years on the air, and 21 years at WMGK. “My schedule has caused me to miss a lot of family time, and now it’s time to pay them back for all the games, dinners, and events I wasn’t around for.”

The morning show host said Thursday that he would stay with the station until the end of his contract on June 30, promising to “pack as much fun as I possibly can into the next eight weeks.”

DeBella, a New York native, came to Philadelphia in 1982, and helped pioneer WMMR’s “morning zoo” format. There, his morning show became the top-rated show in Philadelphia, and achieved the highest ratings in local radio history at the time, according to WMGK.

“Simply put, John DeBella has defined morning radio in Philadelphia for 40 years,” said Beasley Media Group Philadelphia Vice President and Market Manager Joe Bell. “He’s a true radio icon.”

Last month, DeBella was inducted into the Philadelphia Music Alliance Walk of Fame with a bronze commemorative plaque on Broad Street.

This is a developing story and will be updated.