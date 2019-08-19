That was the first of many confident moves. Instead of getting the crowd warmed up with the old hits, they started with new songs like the soul-pop of “Cool,” featuring a signature Nick falsetto vocal, and the crankier “Only Human,” with the power pop of “S.O.S.” in between, the tangiest guitar licks courtesy of brother Kevin. It was a reminder of how the Jonas Brothers started life as a power pop outfit whose spunkiest, harmony-filled moments resembled the Raspberries (“Fly with Me,” “Burnin’ Up”) tinged with the Ramones when they punched their way through a medley “dedicated to all the original Jonas fans who stood in the rain for tickets” — “Mandy”/”Paranoid”/”Got Me Going Crazy”/”Play My Music”/“World War III”/“Hold On”/”Tonight.”