Wynnewood native has cowritten a new Kamala Harris campaign song

Wynnewood native and Lower Merion High School grad Fred Goldring has cowritten “Forward (We’re Not Going Back),” the new Kamala Harris campaign song credited to the Not So Silent Collective, which includes Gregg Alexander and Danielle Brisebois of the New Radicals, the pop-rock band known for their enduring hit “You Get What You Give.”

The song also features jazz great Herbie Hancock and R&B singer Ne-Yo, and is an update of “Forward,” which Goldring, the former chairman of Rock the Vote, wrote with Alexander and Brisebois for Barack Obama’s Presidential campaign in 2012.

”Forward (We’re Not Going Back)” was produced with John Shanks of Bon Jovi, and features artwork by Shepard Fairey. Its video features Jeff Bridges and David Hogg, as well as Harris and Obama.

The song is being released by the Coda Campaign, the artists network that has also released videos in support of the Harris campaign using songs by Billy Joel, R.E.M., Squirrel Nut Zippers and Linda Ronstadt.