The jazz man who made his name with Donald Byrd and Miles Davis in the 1960s before innovating with electronic music in the 1970s and 1980s opened with a loose-limbed jam of chunky funk, colored by by Hancock’s stellar, economical keyboard splashes. One minute Martin was playing a thrilling alto sax solo and going on a futuristic synthesizer excursion, the next Loueke, who hails from Benin, was taking lead vocal duties and the music was migrating to West Africa.