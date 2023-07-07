Lil Uzi Vert’s ‘Pink Tape Tour’ is coming to South Philly

It’s a been a long wait for The Pink Tape. Lil Uzi Vert’s third studio album was released on June 30, a full three years after the Philadelphia rapper started teasing it in 2020, the year his sophomore opus Eternal Atake released.

The Pink Tape, which includes the breakout Jersey Club hit “Just Wanna Rock,” and continues on the experimental ways of the gifted emo-mumble rapper, is already a success. It’s expected to become the first rap album to top the Billboard album chart in 2023, knocking off country singer Morgan Wallen’s One Thing At A Time, which has held that spot for 15 weeks.

Now, the artist born Symere Woods, who grew up in the Francisville neighborhood of North Philly, is announcing a 17-date “Pink Tape Tour.” It kicks off in Minneapolis on Oct. 21, and will arrive at the Wells Fargo Center in South Philadelphia on November 22. (That’s the Wednesday before Thanksgiving, in case you’re already looking for a way to get away from your family.)

Lil Uzi was last seen in Philadelphia at the Roots Picnic, where the casually charismatic rapper played a brief but highly enjoyable set where they were stymied by security for inviting too many audience members to the stage.

They had an early evening slot on that festival bill, preceding Ms. Lauryn Hill and a Fugees reunion, but the rapper was arguably the most popular contemporary artist on the Picnic bill. Their 2017 single “XO Tour Llif3″ is approaching 2 billion streams on Spotify, ranking as one of the most popular songs of all time on the platform.

Tickets for Lil Uzi Vert at Wells Fargo Center on Nov. 22, which is the final show of the tour, go on sale at 2 p.m. today via ticketmaster.com.