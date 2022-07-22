Philadelphia rapper Lil Uzi Vert dropped a new album Red and White on Friday and changed their pronouns to they/them on Instagram.

The 26-year-old emo-rap star, born Symere Woods, changed their pronouns on their Instagram stories Thursday, along with posting a photo of them lying on the ground with a sweatshirt with “they/them” emblazoned on the front. The announcement came without explanation, but accompanied their Red and White EP, which dropped Friday, itself meant to create more hype for their long-awaited P!NK project.

Lil Uzi’s last album was 2020′s well-received Eternal Atake.

On Twitter Thursday, Lil Uzi Vert expressed excitement to their fans:

Lil Uzi has amassed a huge following, started in the digital world — part of a wave of so-called Soundcloud rappers who began their careers on the music streaming platform. They became hugely popular in 2015 following the track “Money Longer.” The rap star is of a wave of musicians that have blended the melancholy, moody sounds of emo with trap.

Lil Uzi’s 2017 track “XO Tour Llif3″ shot them to massive, mainstream popularity and they’ve been one of the most popular rappers since. Over the last few days, Lil Uzi had been dropping tracks from Red and White.

Lil Uzi grew up in the Francisville neighborhood of Philadelphia and would listen to and was inspired by fellow Philadelphia rapper Meek Mill. For most of their career, Lil Uzi has experimented with image and gender conventions, often dressing androgynously, and is known for numerous facial tattoos and at one point implanting a diamond in their forehead.

There are few rappers who are openly nonbinary or use they/them pronouns. In April, Janelle Monae came out as non-binary on Jada Pinkett Smith’s Red Table Talk, saying “I am everything.” A few years back, New York rapper Princess Nokia also said they were gender non-conforming.

Listen to the full EP below: