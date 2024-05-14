Today is your last day to buy $25 tickets to LiveNation concerts in the Philly region

Stop the presses. Live Nation is selling tickets to Philly-area concerts for $25. A far cry from the upwards of $5,000 per head Ticketmaster/Live Nation charged to see Bruce Springsteen in Philly a couple of years ago.

Over the past week, May 8-14, Live Nation is celebrating the 10th year of Concert Week, a summertime promotion to grab tickets to more than 5,000 premier music and comedy shows for prices not seen in years.

This promotion may come as a surprise for many concert goers that have dealt with what feels like inaccessible ticket prices for years, even in Philadelphia. Live Nation and Ticketmaster are currently embroiled in a pricing controversy that has prompted a potential antitrust lawsuit by the U.S. Department of Justice over the multinational company’s soaring concert ticket prices.

From now until tonight at 11:59 p.m., or while supplies last, customers can buy participating concert tickets for $25, plus taxes and fees.

Eligible shows include musical acts like 21 Savage, Alanis Morissette, Amos Lee, Ashanti, Earth, Wind & Fire, and comedian Jim Gaffigan. Plus, tickets to Willie Nelson’s Fourth of July Picnic at the Camden Waterfront with Bob Dylan, Robert Plant, Alison Krauss and Mavis Staples — if they aren’t already sold out.

Keep in mind that popular artists can already be sold out of Concert Week promotional tickets and often have queue lines before you can select tickets and checkout.

How to buy $25 LiveNation Concert Week tickets

Go to LiveNation.com/ConcertWeek to see all the eligible shows in the area.

Select the show you want to buy tickets for and you’ll be brought to a venue map and ticket buying page. In the filter options above the list of ticket prices, select the ticket type labeled “Concert Week Promotion.” Add your tickets to the cart and checkout.

If you don’t see “Concert Week Promotion” tickets available for your desired show, then promotional tickets are most likely sold out.