A special guest was showcased at Lizzo’s Washington, D.C., tour stop Tuesday.

Guarded by Capitol Police, a crystal flute that was once owned by former President James Madison made its way into the singer’s arms for a once-in-a-lifetime performance. Lizzo is the only person to ever play the instrument, according to the Library of Congress, which arranged the loan.

On stage for the third night of the Grammy-winning artist’s “The Special Tour,” Lizzo revered the flute, disclosing to the audience, “I’m scared,” and comparing it to “playing a wine glass” before holding out a sustained note and a short trill while lightly twerking.

The loan was seemingly sparked by a tweet sent by Carla Hayden, the Librarian of Congress, this week. Hayden suggested that Lizzo visit the library and see — “or even play” — a flute from Madison’s collection when her tour hit D.C. She stopped by on Monday. The Library of Congress followed up with a tweet teasing that something was in the works.

Hayden didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Lizzo is slated to perform in Philadelphia Thursday at the Wells Fargo Center.

On social media, performance viewers — both in the crowd and via circulating videos — noted the historic importance and symbolism the loan represented. Hayden is the first woman and first African American to lead the national library. Lizzo is a Black trailblazer in contemporary music, often singing and speaking out about racial issues and size representation.

The crowd roared as Lizzo carefully delivered the flute back to Library of Congress personnel before taking back the mic.

“I just twerked and played James Madison’s crystal flute from the 1800s. We just made history tonight,” she said. “Thank you to the Library of Congress for preserving history and making history freaking cool.”

Hours later, the library tweeted that the flute had made it back safely.