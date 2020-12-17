We started with a little bit of the song about a year ago. We had some basic MIDI tracks down and we also had a few ideas for the chord structure of the song, but we didn’t have many vocals or lyrics. The song just didn’t feel compelling or connected. And then in November, the lyrics just seemed to present themselves to us. We felt that this Christmas was a good time to put out the song and we felt that we had lyrics that would resonate with a lot of people, although we never directly address corona.