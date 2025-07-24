Lucy Dacus wants to officiate your wedding during her Philly show — and beyond

When Lucy Dacus headlines Friday’s Make The World Better benefit concert at FDR Park, she might perform more than just her live set. She’s also hoping to officiate someone’s wedding.

The indie darling launched a sign-up sheet on Wednesday for couples interested in holding a wedding ceremony at Dacus’ ongoing Forever is a Feeling tour, along with information on how to obtain a marriage license. Her show in Philly on Friday marks the first available slot.

The singer-songwriter with Philly ties initially pitched the idea of officiating weddings at her shows on her Instagram last week.

“Just thinking about how there may be many people looking to secure those rights ASAP for whatever reason,” she wrote. “Or maybe money or logistics are getting in the way – would do this for free.”

Days later, she announced the plan was a go. She said she’s officiated in the U.S. with only a few caveats where cities have extra restrictions. In some states, like Pennsylvania, there are local restrictions or marriage laws requiring extra steps for ceremonies. Dacus has them laid out on a new Weddings tab of her website.

As President Donald Trump’s administration continues to target the LGBTQ+ community, of which Dacus is a part, there’s a palpable fear that same-sex marriage could be in jeopardy. Same-sex marriage was considered a settled law in the U.S., declared a constitutionally protected right by the Supreme Court a decade ago. But Trump’s slew of executive orders, which focus on the LGBTQ+ community, has stoked new fears.

“I can think of all sorts of reasons people may be interested in securing the rights granted through marriage (you know what I mean?),” Dacus wrote on Instagram. “So if you’ve had it in mind forever or are just recently making the decision, I will be honored to do the honors!”

Friday’s show will be Dacus’ second Philly performance on her Forever is a Feeling tour in promotion of her album by the same name — it’s her first solo album since supergroup boygenius’ intense success. Dacus, who lived in Philadelphia for five years before moving to California, said the city and, notably, the Barnes Foundation, played a role in her songwriting process for the new album.

» READ MORE: Lucy Dacus loves this Philly museum so much she began writing a song during one visit

The FDR tour stop is part of former Philadelphia Eagle Connor Barwin’s Make The World Better benefit concert, co-produced by Bowery Presents. Dacus will be joined by Hop Along and Jay Som on Friday. Remi Wolf and Magdalena Bay will perform on Sunday.

It’s unclear who, if anyone, will be married at the Friday stop given the short notice. At Dacus’ first Philly performance back in April, local fan Sarah Skorpinski and their then-girlfriend, now fiancée, Beth Pearson got engaged.

They already expressed interest in running it back and getting married by Dacus on Instagram.

Time will tell who the lucky couples are.

The Inquirer reached out to Dacus’ team for comment but did not hear back as of publication time.