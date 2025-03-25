Lucy Dacus and Remi Wolf will headline Connor Barwin’s Make The World Better Concert Weekend in South Philly

Former Philadelphia Eagle Connor Barwin’s Make The World Better benefit concerts will return in 2025 with Lucy Dacus and Remi Wolf as headliners of a two day music weekend in South Philly.

The concerts, which will be coproduced with promoter Bowery Presents, will take place on July 25 and July 27 at FDR Park.

The almost all-woman bill is topped by former Philadelphian Dacus, whose new album Forever Is A Feeling comes out Friday, and will open her North American tour at the Met Philly on April 16. Dacus’ boygenius bandmate and romantic partner Julien Baker will perform with her new country collaborator Torres, along with indie songwriter Jay Som on Friday the 25th.

On Sunday, Wolf — the quirky California songwriter who built her audience with the EPs You’re a Dog!, I’m Allergic To Dogs! and We Love Dogs! between 2019 and 2021 — will headline, along with Magdalena Bay, the acclaimed alt-pop duo of Mica Tenenbaum and Matthew Lewin. A third act is yet to be announced.

The shows will benefit the ex-Eagle defensive end Barwin’s MTWB Foundation, which rebuilds playgrounds and public spaces throughout this city in partnership with the City of Philadelphia and the Department of Parks and Recreation.

MTWB has raised over $25 million since Barwin — who is also the executive producer of the Philly Specials Christmas albums and the Eagles director of player development — founded it with his mother Margaret Bailey during his first season with the Eagles in 2013.

The first MTWB benefit concert was held at Union Transfer in 2014, and in recent years it has been staged at the Dell Music Center in Strawberry Mansion, most recently in 2023 when Philly indie hero Alex G and Canadian pop band Alvvays were co-headliners. Performers over the years have included Kurt Vile, Amos Lee, Japanese Breakfast, and The War on Drugs.

The MTWB Weekend will also mark a return to a summer concert tradition in FDR Park. In 1993, the then traveling Lollapalooza Festival played the South Philly park, a show that’s attained legendary status, thanks to an infamous performance by rap-rock band Rage Against The Machine, who protested against censorship by being naked on stage with their mouths duct-taped shut accompanied by the sound of screaming feedback.

“I’m very excited that MTWB is partnering with the Philadelphia Department of Parks and Recreation and the Bowery Presents to bring the MTWB Concert Weekend to FDR Park,” Barwin said in a statement. “Expanding on the benefit concerts we’ve done in prior years and doing it one of Philly’s greatest parks, FDR Park, is going to be a really special and meaningful event for MTWB.”

A MTWB fan presale will begin on Thursday, March 27 at 10 a.m. Registration is at www.mtwbconcert.com. Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday, March 28 at 10 a.m. ET at AXS.com. Tickets without fees will be available at the Franklin Music Hall box office on Friday from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.