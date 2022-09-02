The Made in America music festival will take over the Ben Franklin Parkway this weekend, with two days of music in front of the Philadelphia Museum of Art kicking off at 2 p.m. on Saturday.

Tyler, the Creator is the headliner on Saturday night, when Philly acts Jazmine Sullivan and Lil Uzi Vert also play, and Bad Bunny closes the festival on the Rocky Stage on Sunday. Here’s the full schedule for the Rocky, Liberty, and Freedom stages.

Check the Made in America app (Apple, Android) for any changes to set times throughout the weekend.

DAY 1: Saturday

Rocky Stage

Larry June, 3:15 p.m.

Key Glock, 4:30 p.m.

Pusha T., 6 p.m.

Jazmine Sullivan, 7:45 p.m.

Tyler, the Creator, 9:30 p.m.

Liberty Stage

Babyface Ray, 2:45 p.m.

Toro Y Moi, 3:45 p.m.

JID, 5:15 p.m.

Kodak Black 6:15-7:15 p.m.

Lil Uzi Vert, 8:45-9:45 p.m.

Freedom Stage

Dixson, 2 p.m.

Zah Sosaa , 2:45 p.m.

Jeleel!, 3:30 p.m..

Glorilla, 4:15 p.m.

B-Lovee, 5 p.m.

Jenevieve, 5:45 p.m.

Icewear Vezzo, 6:30 p.m.

Flo Milli, 7:15 p.m.

DAY 2: Sunday

Rocky Stage

Victoria Monet, 3 p.m.

Tate McCrae, 4:15 p.m.

Ryan Castro, 5:45 p.m.

Don Tolliver, 7:30 p.m.

Bad Bunny, 9:30 p.m.

Liberty Stage

Chimbala, 2:30 p.m.

Fuerza Regida, 3:30 p.m.

Rels B, 5 p.m.

Snoh Aalegra, 6:30 p.m.

Burna Boy, 8:30 p.m.

Freedom Stage