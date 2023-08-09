Made in America 2023: What we know and what we don’t

On Tuesday, it was announced that Made In America, the music festival founded by Jay-Z in 2012 that is held annually on the Ben Franklin Parkway in Philadelphia on Labor Day weekend — had been cancelled.

Who was scheduled to play Made In America this year?

The scheduled 2023 headliners were Lizzo and SZA. It was slated to be the first time that the bill on both nights of the two-day festival was to be topped by women.

The hip-hop and R&B focused multi-stage event was also scheduled to include performances by Miguel, Tems, Metro Boomin, Coco Jones, Atlanta rapper Latto, Ice Spice, Lil Yachty, and a special tandem performance by Cam’ron and Mase.

Why was Made in America cancelled?

In its announcement on Made in America’s social media channels, Jay-Z entertainment company Roc Nation, which produces the festival in partnership with concert promoters Live Nation, said the fest was cancelled “due to severe circumstances outside of production control.”

No further information has been given, and no responses were offered to requests for comment by The Inquirer, to Roc Nation and Live Nation. A city of Philadelphia source told The Inquirer on Wednesday that the decision to cancel “had nothing to do with the city.”

Concert industry observers have speculated that the cancellation was due to poor tickets sales or difficulties related to the recent lawsuit filed by three former dancers against Lizzo, accusing her of sexual harassment and allowing a hostile work environment.

But that speculation has not been confirmed nor commented on by any of the involved parties. Lizzo has denied any wrongdoing and called the allegations “false” and “too outrageous not to address.”

Are tickets being refunded?

Yes. Made in America has announced that “all ticket holders will be refunded at point of purchase.” That goes for fans who bought early bird passes for about $187, to VIPs who paid over $800. For tickets purchased through the Made in America website, go to madeinamerica.frontgatetickets.com.

Have any of the artists commented on the festival being cancelled?

No. As of Wednesday afternoon, not a single act that was scheduled to play in Philadelphia on Labor Day weekend has commented on social media.

What will the economic impact be of the Philadelphia missing Made In America this year?

Michael Barnes, president of the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees Local 8 said MIA festival is the local union’s biggest annual concert event “by far” and pays members a total of $1 million each year. He called its loss “a blow.”

Larry Dubinski, president and CEO of the Franklin Institute said the cancellation will result in an “extremely unfortunate” loss of revenue for the city — particularly hotels, restaurants, and bars. Alethia Calbeck, chief communications officer for Visit Philadelphia, said impact this year is not yet known but noted that Philadelphia was the third most popular Airbnb destination in 2021 on Labor Day weekend, in large part due to the festival.

Will Made in America be back next year?

Yes. In announcing the cancellation, Roc Nation’s statement said Made in America “has a legacy of delivering exceptional experiences for music fans and concertgoers ... We look forward to returning to the Ben Franklin Parkway and the great city of Philadelphia in 2024.”

Mayor Jim Kenney spoke of the festival’s “incredible success over the years” and said “we look forward to bringing MIA back to the Parkway next year.”