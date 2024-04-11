Maggie Rogers is playing a tiny show in Philadelphia this weekend. Then she’ll be back for an arena show this fall.

Maggie Rogers will release her third album, Don’t Forget Me on Friday, and she’ll celebrate this weekend with an intimate show in Philadelphia in a venue much smaller than those she’s accustomed to.

The Maryland-born singer first came to fame when she wowed Pharrell Williams with her song “Alaska” in a master class at New York University. She will perform at the Theater of Living Arts on South Street on Sunday.

Advertisement

The 1000-capacity TLA is far smaller than the 14,000-seat Mann Center, where she played last summer, or the 20,000-capacity Wells Fargo Center, where’s she’ll perform when the “Don’t Forget Me, Part II” tour returns to Philadelphia on Oct. 15.

The TLA show is one of four scaled down dates — she’s also playing New York, Boston and Chicago. Tickets will be on sale in person only on the day of the show. In Philadelphia, tickets will go on sale at the box office of the Fillmore Philly in Fishtown at 10 a.m. on Sunday for $25 each with no additional fees. Tickets will be limited to two per person.

And not only that: In a statement in a press release, Rogers explained that she will personally be working the box office in each of the cities where is playing the intimate shows.

“On the last album, Surrender, I decided to go old school and sell tickets in-person in an effort to reduce fees, combat bots and get tickets directly into the hands of fans,” Rogers said. “That process was so fun, this year I’m hosting ‘Box Office Week,’ where I’ve set some special prices for fans who want to come purchase tickets in person.

“In NYC, Philly, Boston, and Chicago, I’m going to be in-person selling tickets directly to you at the box office,” Rogers said in the release. “After the box office day festivities, I’ll be playing a show that very same night in those four cities where me and my band will perform Don’t Forget Me for the very first time.”

Don’t Forget Me was produced by Rogers with Ian Fitchuk, with whom she wrote 8 of the 10 songs. The album was mixed by Shawn Everett, who has worked extensively with Philadelphia’s The War On Drugs.

With Don’t Forget Me, Rogers said: “I wanted to make an album that sounded like a Sunday afternoon. Worn in denim. A drive in your favorite car. No make up, but the right amount of lipstick. Something classic. The mohair throw and bottle of Whiskey in Joan Didion’s motel room ... I wanted to make an album to belt at full volume alone in your car, a trusted friend who could ride shotgun and be there when you needed her.”

Tickets for the October date at the Wells Fargo Center will be sold through more conventional means. Pre-sales begin at 10 a.m. on April 22 and tickets go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on April 26. Details can be found at shop.maggierogers.com/pages/tour.