Making Time ∞ is coming back to Fort Mifflin, with over 120 DJs and bands

Making Time ∞ will return in its biggest ever iteration this year, bringing more than 120 DJs and live bands to in its fifth year at Fort Mifflin, the Revolutionary War-era site near Philadelphia international Airport.

The festival masterminded by Philadelphia DJ and promoter David Pianka, which hypes itself as “the most ambitious and maverick DIY event in America,” will take place over three days and nights in multiple outdoor and indoor spaces from Sept. 19-21.

This year’s Making Time will mark the silver anniversary of the roving dance parties hosted by Pianka — known in the dance music world as Dave P. It’s being branded as MTMXXV.

The visually alluring event will once again be a collaboration with lighting designers Klip Collective. And be advised: Though that ∞ symbol means “infinity,” there is now clarification on the proper pronunciation of the festival when spoken out loud: it’s “Making Time Forever.”

Featured headliners include British electronic artist Four Tet, Japanese DJ-producer Yousuke Yukimatsu, Philly-area connected Animal Collective musician Panda Bear, Georgia-born electronic duo Boy Harsher, Detroit dance music maker Moodymann and producer, songwriter, and Making Time regular Avalon Emerson.

Other notable acts include Philly experimental poet and activist Moor Mother and now L.A. based, formerly Philadelphian harpist, Mary Lattimore, who will play a solo set and also join Sun Ra Arkestra centenarian Marshall Allen and his band Ghost Horizons.

Sound design pioneer Suzanne Ciani will perform, as will the experimental duo of Brooklyn-and Philadelphia-based composers Rachika Nayar and Nina Keith.

An added emphasis on live bands at Making Time means sets by Philly shoegaze trio Full Body 2, Irish dream-pop conjurer Maria Sommerville, Philly New Age visionary Laraaji, English aggro trio Moin, Belgian producer Milan W, and Philly vibraphonist Hudson River.

Adding to the fest’s unique setting this year will be an Option 5 area — named after ∞ symbol keystrokes — in a wooded area aiming to create a “transcendental forest rave” vibe.

The festival once again takes place the same weekend as the XPoNential Music Festival, which will be staged on the other side of the Delaware River in Camden, as summer turns to fall.

Making Time ∞ has established itself as the most gastronomically adventurous of Philly music fests, with eats from Irwin’s, Middle Child, Cantina La Martina, and others. This year’s lineup will be announced closer to the dates. For now, Pianka will only say to expect food “from Philadelphia’s most transcendental restaurants!”

Three days passes are available at this ticket link: https://ra.co/events/2159561. Single day tickets will become available closer to the dates.