Who’s playing XPoNential Music Festival this year?

The XPoNential Music Festival will return to the Delaware Riverfront in Camden in September with headliners Sharon Van Etten & the Attachment Theory, Courtney Barnett, and War.

The annual gathering in Wiggins Park presented by University of Pennsylvania radio station WXPN-FM (88.5) will take place as summer turns into fall from Sept. 19-21.

In addition to Van Etten, who helped the station celebrate two decades of its Free at Noon concert series in February, and Australian singer-guitarist Barnett, and 1970s low rider funk band War, the three-day fest will feature 19 more acts across multiple genres of music.

Among them: New Orleans’ legendary Preservation Hall Jazz Band, British folk rock great Richard Thompson, bluegrass bandleader Molly Tuttle and bluegrass band Greensky Bluegrass, The Hold Steady frontman Craig Finn (whose terrific new Always Been is produced by The War On Drugs’ Adam Grandicuel), indie songwriting star Soccer Mommy, and 1990s hitmakers Spin Doctors.

Canadian songwriter Kathleen Edwards, indie art rockers Tune-Yards, Midwestern indie rock band Michigander, the self described Daniel Donato’s Comic Country, and Memphis soul-blue band Southern Avenue are also on the bill.

Homegrown Philly acts include Snacktime, Black Buttafly, Zinadelphia, Emily Drinker, Fawziyya Heart, and Maxwell Stern & the Good Light Band.

This year’s XPoNential is the 32nd music festival that the adult-alternative station has presented along the Delaware, with its beginning going back to what was originally known as Singer-Songwriter Weekend at Penn’s Landing on the Philadelphia side of the river.

Tickets for this year’s fest are on sale at xpnfest.org. Schedules and set times will be announced closer to the date.